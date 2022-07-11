América-MG, Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro: Fred exploded in MG, was top scorer and accumulated controversy | football

Fred was a player for few clubs throughout his career, but he played prominently in the three biggest clubs in Minas Gerais: América-MG, Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro. In all of them, he lived moments of idolatry with the fans. But also controversies

Born in Teófilo Otoni, Fred moved early to Belo Horizonte. The center forward’s roots in the capital of Minas Gerais were in the green and black colors of América-MG. He struggled at first, almost being released at the age of 19, but gained fame with a midfield goal, 3.17 seconds into a 2003 Copa São Paulo game.

From almost dismissed, he went straight to the professional, later that year. He drew attention with goals in Mineiro and Serie B, already arousing interest from Brazilian clubs and abroad.

In 2003, Fred scores his first goal as a professional, wearing the América-MG shirt.

The following year, after another good State title for América-MG, he was hired to be Cruzeiro’s man-goal, which was defending the Brasileirão title.

1 of 4 Fred, Fluminense forward — Photo: Lucas Merçon / FFC Fred, Fluminense striker — Photo: Lucas Merçon / FFC

It drew attention and soon fell into the graces of the crowd. Not just for the goals, but for the goals. Cruzeiro, collectively, did not succeed that year, and Fred was fundamental for the team not to have scares and truly fight against relegation.

In 2004, Fred debuted with a goal at Cruzeiro

In 2005, it took off even more wearing the starry shirt. He scored an incredible 37 goals in 41 matches. Average of 0.9 goals per game. The best of the striker’s entire career, which now comes to an end, after 19 years.

These numbers caught the attention of European football. Lyon then paid around €12 million (R$36 million at the time) to get Fred out of Cruzeiro. Expressive value for the time and, until then, the second biggest sale in the club’s history.

In 2005 and with four goals from Fred, Cruzeiro thrashed Sergipe for the Copa do Brasil

He was successful at Lyon, won seven titles and played in the 2006 World Cup. He returned to Brazil to defend Fluminense, in 2009, but always expressing his desire to return to Cruzeiro. He got emotional in the crowded Mineirão. He scored goals and did not celebrate, as he heard the cry from the stands:

“Fred, warrior, get back to my cruiser”

The Honeymoon ended in 2016, when he decided to exchange Laranjeiras for Cidade do Galo. Said the whole family were black fans and generated wrath in the heavenly crowd. He was fourth in the Brazilian Championship, scoring 14 goals, 12 of which were scored wearing the Atlético-MG shirt.

In 2017, he was not the top scorer of the Brazilian, but scored 30 goals in 55 matches. Average of more than one goal every two games. The performance itself was good at the club. But the high salaries kept him away from the continuity in Galo. He terminated it with the contractual promise that he would not agree with Cruzeiro. But he got it right.

Announced as a Christmas gift for the fans, it immediately generated a legal dispute between the two clubs and the staff itself. The reason was a charge of R$ 10 million for a termination clause that prevented him from agreeing with Cruzeiro. The collection continues, almost five years later, and the value exceeds R$ 30 million.

3 of 4 Fred, Atlético-MG striker — Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG Flickr Fred, striker for Atlético-MG — Photo: Bruno Cantini / Flickr for Atlético-MG

By then, Fred was no longer unanimous. He said that the heart was born in Cruzeiro, as well as a good part of the family, who once said they were athletic. It took results on the field to convince Cruzeiro fans to have him again as an idol.

He started 2018 with good performances, but had a right knee injury. The most serious of the career. He was out for six months, came back in the final stretch of the Brasileirão and was still champion of the Copa do Brasil with Cruzeiro.

The following year, in a planning surrounded by expectations, he was one of the highlights of the team that went three months without losing. Fred, in that period, scored 16 goals, being Mineiro’s top scorer. He lived a great phase with the Cruzeiro shirt.

However, like the team, the striker had a sudden drop in performance, starting in May of that year. Until December, he had only scored five goals. He directly participated in the unprecedented relegation of Cruzeiro to Serie B. This became an embarrassment for the player.

“I was hiding because of Cruzeiro’s relegation, I was ashamed, I had never been relegated,” he admitted.

With high salaries, he even performed for Cruzeiro in 2020, but soon defined his departure. He went to court and reached a million-dollar settlement.

4 of 4 Fred – Grêmio x Cruzeiro, Serie A — Photo: Vinícius Costa/BP Filmes Fred – Grêmio x Cruzeiro, Serie A — Photo: Vinícius Costa/BP Filmes