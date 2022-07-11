An autopsy revealed that the injuries on the body of a dead child were from strangulation; family claims boy killed himself | Rio de Janeiro

The expert report identified injuries to the neck, back of the neck and cervical region of Kauã. The document says that the child presented “small linear excoriative lesions in the carotid regions, on the back of the neck, in the left suprascapular region, uncharacteristic of hanging”.

Kauã was found dead on March 17 in the house where he lived with his mother, Suelen da Conceição Almeida, stepfather, Alan Ferreira da Silva, and 3-year-old brother. They lived in Marambaia, in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro.

“The marks found on the neck are not consistent with hanging, but with throttling practiced by the fingers. And this is irrefutable technical proof that there was no hanging, there was no suicide”, highlighted delegate Fábio Asty of the 74th DP (Alcântara).

The simulated reproduction was carried out with the presence of Alan and Suelen. A puppet played the role of Kauã. According to the police, the two got into contradictions. The mother claimed the boy was found on one side of the window, and the stepfather said he was found on the other side.

Alan and Suelen were temporarily arrested on Saturday (9), in the house where they moved. They denied any involvement in Kauã’s death.

In testimony, the stepfather stated that he got up to fetch water in the kitchen and found Kauã tied to a rope, hanging, with his knees bent and his feet touching the floor, with a rope around his neck. The rope, which would have been a dog’s lead, would be attached to the window latch.

The mother said that the stepfather found the boy around 15:00 and that they even took Kauã for medical care at the Santa Luzia Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and that, when he arrived at the scene, he vomited.

“They said the child had vomited inside the car, and witnesses and forensics proved that there was no vomit of any kind inside the vehicle,” said Asty.

According to investigators, the UPA where the couple took the boy is farther from the family’s home and that there was another health unit that was only ten minutes away, but that Suelen and Alan chose the farthest location.

“He wouldn’t have been able to reach the rope up there at the window. And where did those signs of strangulation in the neck come from? Nobody chokes alone. I believe that, when he was hanged, he was already dead,” said medical examiner Júlio César Cury, who was consulted by Fantástico.

Kauã Almeida Tavares, 10, died in March

Witnesses who knew the family said that Kauã had been mistreated at home.

“There are reports from witnesses that, once, Kauã was physically abused by his mother, being beaten with a broom handle. He also suffered psychological violence. He suffered these physical violence constantly. We have no doubt that this death happened due to this type of distemper practiced by Suelen and her stepfather Alan”, said Asty.

Alan and Suelen were arrested for the death of Kauã on Saturday (9)

Grandmother says boy was happy

The child’s grandmother, Renata Silva da Conceição, says she is scared of the case and asks for justice. He states that Kauã was a happy boy and that he believes that he “would not do this to himself”.