André Gonçalves has no money to pay alimony debts, claims defense

the defense of André Gonçalveswho has been with electronic anklet due to a judicial measure, pointed out that the actor does not have the money to pay the alimony, in the approximate amount of R$ 350 thousand, which he owes to his daughter Valentina Benini. The information is from The globe.

The young woman is the result of an old relationship between the actor and journalist Cynthia Benini. In an interview with the newspaper, André’s lawyer pointed out the measured as “counterproductive” for making it impossible for the artist to move and work and, thus, get the money to pay off debt.

Read more

André must remain with the electronic anklet for 60 days, as determined by the Court. Furthermore, it must not exceed a minimum distance around his home in Rio de Janeiro.

Last Friday (8), the actor spent a night at Public Chain José Frederico Marques, in Benfica, Rio.

to the newspaper The globesources close to André pointed out that the actor is “feeling awful” due to the use of the electronic anklet.

Process for alimony

In addition to Valentina, André’s other daughter, Manuela Seiblitz, also sues the actor for non-payment of child support. The 24-year-old recently graduated from the Cinema course.

Currently, Manuela assumes the process that actress Tereza Seiblitz, her mother, opened against the actor. The process proceeds to 4th Family Court of Rio de Janeiro and awaits the judge’s decision.

André tried an agreement with his daughters, in which he would pay, for each one, BRL 1,200 plus 10% of the total amount received from each job. Valentina and Manuela did not accept the proposal.

Pre-application announced

In July, André announced the pre-candidacy as adstate deputy for Rio de Janeiro for the 2022 elections. Affiliation to the Green Party (PV) was confirmed by the actor himself in an Instagram post.

In the image, the artist appeared alongside Roberto Rocco and José Augusto Venda, a member of the party’s National Executive. According to the actor’s lawyer, the case does not prevent you from competing to the candidacy.