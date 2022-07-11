Anesthesiologist is arrested in the act for raping a pregnant woman during childbirth in Rio – Brazil

RIO – Police officers from the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in St. Johns Woodin the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiroarrested in the early hours of Monday, 11, the doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerrabooked in flagrante delicto for rape of a pregnant woman in labor at the Hospital da Mulher, in Vilas dos Teles.

The anesthesiologist was filmed by nurses at the hospital while abusing a drugged patient who was undergoing a cesarean section. Suspicious of the doctor’s behavior, the employees hid a cell phone in the delivery room and caught the abuse.

The images show the anesthesiologist next to the patient, who is drugged. As the surgical team prepares to begin the C-section, Quintella takes his penis out of his pants and puts it in the pregnant woman’s mouth.

The recording was made on the night of this Sunday, 10th. The investigation was conducted by delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of the São João de Meriti Deam.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) opened an administrative process to expel the anesthesiologist. He was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, with a penalty ranging from 8 to 15 years in prison.

In a note, the Health Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Secretary of State for Health, responsible for the Hospital da Mulher de Vilar dos Teles, say that an internal investigation will be opened to take appropriate measures against the doctor.

“The team at Hospital da Mulher is providing full support to the victim and her family. This behavior, in addition to deserving our repudiation, constitutes a crime, which must be punished in accordance with the legislation in force”, they say.