Anitta needs to take three drugs to give an interview to ‘Fantástico’

Diagnosed with endometriosis, singer Anitta has been feeling severe pain and had to take three medications to be able to give an interview to TV Globo’s “Fantástico”.

In the chat with journalist Felipe Santana, the funk singer was quite honest about her health status and stated that she was only willing to talk to the reporter after being medicated.

“For me to be able to talk to you, I took three pain pills”, he declared.

Anitta opened the game about endometriosis last Thursday (7), when she spoke openly about the subject, after complaining about feeling severe pain after sexual intercourse and during her menstrual period.

Endometriosis is a disease caused by endometrial cells, the tissue that lines the uterus. Instead of being expelled in the menstrual period, these cells move in the opposite direction, that is, out of the uterus, fall into the ovaries or abdominal cavity, and can cause bleeding and pain, as well as difficulty getting pregnant.

According to Anitta, she has been suffering from endometriosis for nine years, but she only got the diagnosis now. Due to the pain caused by the disease, the artist will undergo surgery and said that she will need to rest for a month, which made her cancel several appointments. But, she stressed, “it was either that or die of pain.”

“You can’t make much effort for a month. I had to cancel a lot, but it was that or die of pain, not only after the act, but also when menstruating. We needed to act fast. Nine years in this suffering”, he reported.