Anitta talks about delay in diagnosis of endometriosis: ‘1st crisis was recording Show das Poderosas clip’ | Fantastic

Touring Europe, she is in a different country every day. And in the midst of so much work, Anitta has to dodge the pain.

“You imagine a person who has no way of explaining to a boss. What’s up? You can lose your job in something like that.”

Anitta has long been a symbol capable of starting conversations about topics that end up invading our daily lives. And this time the theme is health.

Felipe Santana: Tell me the story. When did you start feeling this pain?

anita: The first time I had this crisis in my life was recording the video for Show das Poderosas. It was the first time I felt this pain in my life. It felt like I was going to die. And in the making of, I kind of stop and breathe, I think, my God, will I be able to record, dance? And there I went. I recorded until the end, but right after recording the clip I went straight to the hospital, in pain.

It took nine years to find an answer.

Felipe Santana: You thought it was what this pain?

anita: I don’t know. They thought it was a lack of hygiene, so I became paranoid about hygiene. And it didn’t get better. I’ve taken antibiotics for 6 months straight. I’ve taken everything that was medicine, I’ve done everything that people and doctors said. I don’t know what? It’s nothing.

It took a while, but anyway, a doctor friend discovered what caused Anitta so much pain.

“He put me on an MRI, saw endometriosis there”.

The endometrium is a tissue that lines the cavity of the uterus. Endometriosis happens when this tissue starts to migrate out of the uterus, towards the ovaries and abdominal cavity. The symptoms can be:

colic during the menstrual period;

pain during sexual intercourse;

intestinal and urinary pain or bleeding during menstruation;

difficulty getting pregnant.

Infertility is present in about 50% of women with endometriosis.

The gynecological examination in the doctor’s office is the first step towards diagnosis, which can then be confirmed by imaging tests, such as MRI.

“It is estimated that in Brazil we have 7 to 8 million women with endometriosis. We are talking about a disease that affects 10% of all menstruating women worldwide. 26,500 women were served. Among these, 8,000 women have undergone some surgical intervention”, highlights Marcos Tcherniakovsky, gynecologist.

The lack of information and the delay in the diagnosis were the reasons that led the singer Anitta to expose herself publicly.

“It’s always our fault, we’re always doing something wrong. Then I said: ‘I’m going to say this publicly, because today everything I say has a very large reach’. If I can somehow reach women who are in the same situation as me or at the beginning. And after I spoke, a lot of people came to talk to me. So, my desire was just to improve women in general, you know? More information for things to change”.

