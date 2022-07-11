Anticipating the Nubank invoice releases more limit? See how to do it!

Customers Nubank who want more purchasing power in the credit card of the bank – the purple one – can choose to pay the invoice in advance. With this function, the customer has more to spend on purchases according to their needs. And the best: everything can be done through Nubank’s own app.

O prepayment of the invoice it is an ideal practice for those who can pay the expenses made on the card before closing and want the limit to be re-established in the tool more quickly. When this happens, the “Available Limit” is added to the “Additional Value”, resulting in the new limit of the Nubank card.

If the payment is made using the Nubank account balance, the limit is released immediately, but if it is via bank slip, the release takes place as soon as the compensation is made (within 3 business days). It is worth remembering that you can anticipate the total invoice or just part of it. The customer has the autonomy to define the value to be reestablished.

How to anticipate the Nubank invoice using the application?

were interested in release more Nubank card limit? So see how to do it in the step by step below:

Access the Nubank application In your cellphone; Then make sure you are in the correct month and click on your current invoice; Go to the “Pay Invoice” option; Enter the amount you want to pay and then confirm.

Once recognized, the advance payment will be deducted from the current invoice. The remainder will become the additional value.

Does advancing the invoice increase the card limit?

Paying the Nubank card bill in advance does not increase the Total Limit offered by the digital bank. What happens is the reestablishment of the pre-approved limit, especially in cases of lack of purchasing power to carry out a transaction.

In addition, the bank suggests that the customer uses the purple color frequently so that it is easier to understand his habits and identify what his needs are. Following this tip, they increase the chances that Nubank will approve more proactive increases over time.