Thousands of Argentines took to the streets of several cities in the country this Saturday (9), when Independence Day is celebrated, to protest against the government of President Alberto Fernández and Vice-President Cristina Kirchner.

The demonstration, called Argentinazo and convened by social networks, had as its final destination in Buenos Aires the Obelisk, a landmark of Argentine independence. According to the newspaper Clarín, the protesters chanted “long live the homeland” and “government of thieves” and carried posters with the image of Kirchner dressed as a prisoner.

Protests were recorded in other important Argentine cities, such as Rosario, Mar del Plata and San Miguel de Tucumán.

The protests focused on the economic crisis in Argentina, whose inflation of 29.3% accumulated from January to May represented the highest level for the first five months of the year since 1991. The most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Central Bank indicate that the Inflation will be 72.6% this year and 60% in 2023.

Earlier this week, the appointment of the country’s new Minister of Economy, Silvina Batakis, substitute for Martín Guzmán and linked to Kirchnerism, made the value of the dollar in the informal market, which had already been breaking records, rise even more. Economists estimate that 40% of Argentines live in poverty.

The left, which criticizes the Fernández government for its recent debt refinancing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), also held demonstrations – in the capital, the meeting point was the Plaza de Mayo.