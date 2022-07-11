Arsenal want Lucas Paquetá and may have to spend R$400 million

The Brazilian Lucas Paquetá is shaking up the Bola Market. After a great season with Lyon, the midfielder has piqued Arsenal’s interest, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. However, the English club may have to shell out around R$400 million to sign him.

Arsenal interested in Lucas Paqueta but no bid made. Lyon will let Paqueta leave but Jean-Michel Aulas still wants at least ?65 million plus add ons. Back he January he said he’d hold out for ?80 million but told price won’t be quite that high. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 10, 2022

The press professional recalled an old interview with Jean-Michel Aulas, current executive director of the French club, to cite the values. At the beginning of the year, the manager indicated that Lyon expected R$ 400 million to negotiate his number 10, but that he would accept at least R$ 350 million, plus additional.

This week, the English press also reported on the Gunners’ “effort” for the 24-year-old. Yesterday (9), the French newspaper L’Équipe stated that the midfielder asked to leave Lyon and is being probed by Premier League clubs.

Revealed by Flamengo, Paquetá has been in Europe since 2019, when he was bought by Milan. However, the Brazilian did not score for the Italian team, scoring just once in 44 appearances, and was sold in 2020 to Lyon. In France, he found his best football again.

Last season, there were 11 goals scored and seven assists in 43 matches played, according to data from the specialized portal ‘Transfermarkt’.

According to the journalist, Newcastle was also interested in Paquetá, but retreated with the values ​​requested by Lyon. Both Arsenal and Newcastle find the French club’s valuation very high.

If he reinforces the team led by coach Arteta, Paquetá will join an Arsenal that has three namesakes: Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Jesus, hired this window. In addition to them, Marquinhos, ex-São Paulo, also joined the team recently.