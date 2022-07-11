Assassin’s Creed Liberation will be unavailable on Steam even for those who bought the game

Game is no longer for sale on the platform and will be removed on September 1 from the platform

Update: after the publication of this news, the press office of Ubisoft in Brazil contacted Adrenaline and sent us the following official note:

“As stated in our support announcement, only DLCs and online features will be affected by the deactivation. Current owners of these games will still be able to access, play, or re-download them. Our teams are working with partners to update this information across all sales platforms and are evaluating all options available to players who will be affected when online services for these games are shut down on September 1, 2022. Our intent is always to do everything in our power to allow the legacy of these titles to remain available in the best possible conditions for players, and that’s what we’re working towards.”

original news

Players who own the game Assassin’s Creed Liberation gives Ubisoft bought at Steam will no longer be able to play the title from September 1. The information is printed on the game’s page on the valve along with the message that the game is no longer for sale at the request of the game’s producer.

The game had been included in a list of the company’s titles that could soon have their online services closed, along with Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. Different than liberationthe other two games did not have the same treatment and warning in the Steam.

At the request of the publisher, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is no longer available for sale on Steam / Please note that this title will not be accessible after September 1, 2022.

.

– Continues after advertising –

“Ubisoft is setting a precedent on Steam as Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD will not be accessible after September 1, 2022. Even if you already purchased it, it says a slash for consumers.”

Despite the game’s departure from the platform, the remastered version of liberation which was released as a bonus version of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered remains unchanged, so players will be able to purchase the remastered version in the bundle.

THE Ubisoft spoke to the website VGC saying that it is evaluating all possible options until the game’s servers shut down on September 1 and that it will soon update the information to make everything clearer to consumers.

– Continues after advertising –

Do you think that Assassin’s Creed Liberation will be unavailable to players from Steam Or the Ubisoft will review its positioning on the platform? Share in the comments with your opinion!

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases in July 2022

Confirmed: God of War Ragnarök will be released on November 9 for PS4 and PS5

Check out the new trailer for the game and the different collector’s editions prepared by Sony Santa Monica



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VGC