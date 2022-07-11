At 65, Cissa Guimarães appears with actress and confirms relationship: ‘Amor’

Cissa Guimarães appeared hugged in a video with a global actress and talked about projects

Cissa Guimarães marked the history of TV Globo and during most of her career she worked at the station, consolidating herself as one of the greatest communicators in the country. After more than four decades of services, the famous had her link broken with the channel and was fired in October 2021, the decision would have been motivated to reduce expenses, since the presenter had a high salary and commanded the “É de Home” only once a week.

Now 65 years old and fired from Globo, Cissa Guimarães has been working on new projects and, through a video shared on Instagram, talked about the series “A Division” in which she is recording. In the images, the veteran appeared next to Roberta Rodriguesthey hugged while the communicator fixed the actress’s hair and in the caption, the ex-global assumed the new relationship created with her colleague while they work together.

“Cissinha: actress, presenter and in my spare time I also take care of hair, huh? My love @rorodrigues trusted me with his big hair, did I do it well? Sextou, my beautiful things! A weekend with lots of love and lots of light”, joked Cissa Guimarães as she appeared to play with her colleague’s hair.

It is worth noting that although the communicator was fired from Globo, she remains a strong name in the broadcaster’s casting. This is because the channel has been betting on contracts by work and recently the communicator signed a contract with GloboPlay, a streaming platform belonging to Grupo Globo.