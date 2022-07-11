Atlético does not repeat the performance it had against Olimpia and is defeated in the Brasileirão

After qualifying on penalties in the Copa Sudamericana, Atlético returned to the field this Sunday night (10), but for the Brazilian Championship.

Dragon went to the coast of São to face Santos, in Vila Belmiro, and was defeated by the score of 1×0. The only goal of the match was scored by Lucas Barbosa, in the second half.

The match was the first for the Paulistas without coach Fabián Bustos this season. He was sacked after elimination in the Copa Sudamericana to Deportivo Táchira (VEN).

As a result, Atletico entered the relegation zone. The Dragon is in 18th place, with 17 points conquered.

Before returning to the field for the Brazilian Championship, the team has a classic against Goiás, on Wednesday (13), at 19 pm, in Serrinha, valid for the Copa do Brasil. In the first match, the teams drew 0x0.

Santos rose two positions in the table and is now in 8th position, with 22 points.

Peixe also returns to the field on Wednesday (13), to face Corinthians, for the Copa do Brasil. In the first game, the team was thrashed by the score of 4×0.

Technical Sheet – Santos vs Atletico

Athletic: Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon Menezes and Jefferson (Arthur Henrique); Decks (Rickson), Edson (Lucas Lima, Shaylon (Luiz Fernando) and Jorginho (Léo Pereira); Airton and Diego Churín

Tech: Jorginho

saints: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández (Vinicius Balieiro), Vinicius Zanocelo (Camacho) and Carlos Sánchez (Bruno Oliveira); Lucas Braga, Léo Baptistão (Lucas Barbosa) and Marcos Leonardo

Coach: Marcelo Fernandes

goals: Lucas Barbosa, at 31′ of the 2nd T (SAN)

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA-SC)

assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Yellow Cards: Shaylon, Luiz Fernando, Ronaldo and Hayner (ACG); Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho and Lucas Barbosa (SAN)