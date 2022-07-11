Atltico vs So Paulo, for Serie A: photos of the game and the crowd in Mineiro
See the best photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.
Atltico vs So Paulo: photos from the game in Mineiro for the Brazilian (10/7/2022)
See also photos of Galo’s fans at Gigante da Pampulha
Photos of Atltico fans in the game against So Paulo, in Mineiro
