average fuel price drops 90 cents in the country

Average price of gasoline drops 90 cents in the country, but low is not standard: in cities the fuel still comes close to R$ 8

Gasoline and diesel prices in Brazil fell for the second consecutive week. According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average price of gasoline dropped 8.98%, from R$ 7.13 a liter to R$ 6.49. In Brazil, fuel dropped, on average, by R$ 0.90 in this period.

Meanwhile, the price of a liter of diesel fell by 0.4%, from R$7.55 to R$7.52. The reduction is due to the recently passed law that sets a ceiling on the collection of ICMS on fuel by states. So, to find out more, check out below.

Gasoline price drops in some cities in Brazil

Thus, according to ANP data, Amazonas was the state where the price of gasoline fell the most. Thus, in this case the reduction was 25%. Currently, the cheapest gasoline in Brazil, on average, is that of Amapá, costing R$ 5.54. The state with the highest average value is Piauí, with R$ 7.25.

The data are part of the weekly survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), published on its website. The cheapest liter of gasoline found by the agency, in the week between July 3 and 9, was R$ 5.22, in the state of Amapá. However, the most expensive liter of gasoline in the researched period was R$ 8.52, in Ceará, in the city of Crateús.

In addition, in São Paulo the highest price found was almost R$8, reaching R$7.99 in the city of Barueri. The lowest was in the city of Matão, at R$ 5.38. Throughout the country, the trend is the same, with the price variation being, in some cases, more than R$ 2.

Finally, according to an article from Metrópoles, the reduction of ICMS on fuel is based on a determination by the National Council for Finance Policy. The orientation was given by Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), for the uniform collection of the tax throughout the country.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com