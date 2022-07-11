Baby do Brasil talks about sexual abstinence: “Not even masturbation”

Baby do Brasil opened up about her sex life in an interview released this Sunday (10). The 69-year-old singer confirmed that she lives in sexual abstinence and said she wants to spare herself from having sex with “whoever is not approved by God”. She also stated that she does not practice “or masturbation” and even answered a question about politics, stating that she already has a candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

continues after advertising

“Today I understand how the energy body is connected to the spiritual world. Sexual energy is powerful, at the time of orgasm, the channels open. If not under an alliance, open to everything that comes. As I am an evangelical pastor, I need to take care of my energy”, reported Baby do Brasil, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

“I didn’t die for sex, but I want to save myself from having sex with anyone who is not approved by God.” Baby from Brazil

In the biography Travessia, former player and commentator Walter Casagrande said that his recent relationship with Baby came to an end because she does not have sex. The relationship, which was taken over by the famous in 2017, lasted seven months without sexual intimacy, according to the former athlete in his book.

continues after advertising

Also in the interview, the eternal muse of Novos Baianos reported that she does not use sex toys. “Nothing, not even masturbation. I haven’t had sex for many years. If I have to be in a relationship, I want Him to refer me. To be a ‘popstora’, I have to have control over my flesh. I need to be intense spiritually.”

The artist also spoke about politics, but did not reveal who she will vote for in October. “Know. But the declaration will only be made under the hand of God. I’m ashamed to see people I love get aggressive when they find out their friend’s candidate isn’t the same as theirs.”

continues after advertising

Baby do Brasil was married for 19 years, from 1969 to 1988, to singer and guitarist Pepeu Gomes. They had six children: Sarah Sheeva, Zabelê, Nãna Shara, Pedro Baby, Krishna Baby and Kriptus Gomes.

Baby do Brasil has already been abducted by ETs and manages to become invisible

Three years ago, Baby do Brasil revealed a supernatural experience on the show Provocações, hosted by Marcelo Tás on TV Cultura. In a conversation with the presenter, the singer told about an extraterrestrial abduction that happened, in addition, she also stated that she has had supernatural visions since she was a child, and because of that, she had contact with flying saucers several times.

continues after advertising

“I spent years watching [disco voador]. One of them [visões] it was very strong because I was like abducted and came back with a huge bump on my forehead”, she explained, in 2019. She also explained why she was silent on the subject. “It’s like that, since I was little I’ve always had visions. I saw things, but I couldn’t tell them because if I did they would end up putting me in the hospital. They would say: ‘She’s crazy as a stone’”, added the artist. At another point in the interview, she assured that she can make herself invisible.

continues after advertising

Also in 2019, to Quem magazine, she recalled her relationship with Walter Casagrande: “Today, Casão is a dear friend. He is a winner and I deeply admire his choice to give up drugs and help other people to give up too , in an intelligent and constructive way. Look, I think I arrived in his life at an important moment. It was nice because he asked me everything about Christ”.