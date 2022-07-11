Baby from Brazil says she has been without sex and masturbation for many years

About to turn 70 on the 18th of July, Baby do Brasil took stock of her life in an interview with O Globo.

The Novos Baianos star will join ex Pepeu Gomes for a tour starting on the 23rd. “Popstora”, as she defines herself, she said she has been “for many years” without sex.

Asked if she misses the act — her relationship with Water Casagrande ended due to abstinence — Baby said that she did not die for sex, but that she prefers not to have relationships with anyone “not approved by God”.

“Today I understand how the energy body is connected to the spiritual world. Sexual energy is powerful, at the time of orgasm, the channels open. If it is not under an alliance, it opens itself to everything that comes”, he said.

As an evangelical pastor, I need to take care of my energy. I didn’t die for sex, but I want me refrain from having sexual relations with anyone who is not approved by God. Nor masturbation. I haven’t had sex for many years. Baby from Brazil

Abstinence also applies to vibrators and erotic toys. “If I have to have a relationship, I want Him to refer me. To be “popstora“, I have to have control over my flesh. I need to be intense spiritually.

She also said that, despite the “community” life at the time of the Novos Baianos, her marriage to Pepeu was always monogamous.

“I’ve seen many open marriages break up. It doesn’t work out. We didn’t have a modern marriage, it was always two, during the 18 years. In that period, our six children were born. I wish I had a football team.”

70 years

On the eve of completing seven decades, she said that she will launch the campaign “You don’t turn 70 like you used to”.

“I’ve given up on being an adult. I’m feeling like 12 and 18, something like, wow! It feels like everything I’ve experienced is there, like a wonderful movie. I feel renewed, in energy and head, and I have full understanding of the my trajectory on planet Earth. I am flooded with the joy of not having sorrows or resentments kept in my chest”.

Regarding her appearance, Baby reveals that she does several procedures to “keep her physique”.

“I do bio-orthomolecular therapy and put the beauty chip, which controls my hormones. I only replace bioidentical hormones. I take collagen peptides, vitamin supplements, I do weight training and dance a lot, the girl dances… I’ve had plastic surgery, botox, silicone. Now, I’m dying to get the little skin out of my eye, let’s see when it will happen”.