Balbuena expected this week in Brazil to settle final details with Corinthians

This Sunday, Balbuena confirmed that he will not stay at Dinamo Moscow. With the agreement closed with the athlete, Corinthians hopes to settle the last details with the Paraguayan defender to announce the signing of the player this coming week..

The information was provided by the Ge.globe and confirmed by My Helm. Balbuena is expected this week in Brazil, where he will undergo the exams to complete the agreement with Corinthians. The athlete should arrive at the alvinegro club on a one-year loan.

The player chose to leave the Russian club following the decision of FIFA that allows the suspension of contracts of athletes who work in Ukraine and Russia due to the war between the two countries. Balbuena can only re-release from the 18th of this month, when the transfer window reopens.

In his entire career at Timão, the defender played 136 matches, won 66 times, drew 37 times and was defeated in 33 games. Balbuena scored 11 goals with the white shirt, between 2016 and 2018, and won three titles, the Brasileirão in 2017, and the Paulistas in 2017 and 2018.

The search for the defender intensified after the departure of João Victor, who was hired by Benfica. The player made his last match for Corinthians against Boca Juniors, last Tuesday. Currently, Timão has four athletes of the position acting regularly in the cast: Gil, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Bruno Méndez. Robson Bambu is also an option in the position.

See more at: Mercado da bola and Balbuena.