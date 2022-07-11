“Baptized with ‘Corinthianism’”; after Corinthians triumph over Flamengo, journalists highlight Vítor Pereira’s evolution

Corinthians got the better of Flamengo this Sunday (10), at Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The result that took the team back to the G4, featured an own goal by Rodinei and an excellent performance by Cássio who closed the go to guarantee the score of 1×0 for Timão. The result was also positive for the coach Vítor Pereira who, despite being expelled for a complaint against the referee, seems to have conquered the recovery of his image in front of the white-and-white crowd.

The coach who arrived under great expectations, ended up being the target of strong criticism, but the coach seems determined to show his value at Timão. The alvinegra team is undefeated as home team under the command of the coach. Altogether there are 16 games, 10 triumphs, six draws, 26 goals scored and only four conceded, so far the Club has a 75% success rate in its domains.

In addition to pleasing the white-and-white fans, Vítor Pereira seems to be pleasing the sports press as well. Ricardo Perrone, from UOL, highlighted the coach’s evolution. “We criticized Vítor Pereira a lot, every time he was bad… but, come on: with all the physical problems, issues of the unbalanced cast, he is leading the team to second place in the Brazilian; to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, with classification over Boca there; and with classification forwarded in the Copa do Brasil”, he evaluated.

Also during Live do Corinthians, a UOL program, Vitor Guedes highlighted the importance of Corinthians’ classification in Bombonera against Boca Juniors, in the round of 16 of Libertadores. “Vítor Pereira was baptized with ‘Corinthianism’ at Bombonera. The VP may even have made some mistakes like the reserve team in Derby [contra o Palmeiras]but the way he acted after qualifying, he won the crowd”.

Journalists agreed that VP finally adapted to Corinthians. “He [Vítor Pereira] began to understand Corinthians, the squad he had and the club. From there, he gave up the initial idea of ​​the game, adapted to what he had in hand, and it is working very well”, added Perrone. “He danced the ‘porópópó’ with the more than three thousand fans who went to the stadium, and entered the locker room shouting ‘Go, Corinthians’. Within what was possible to do, he was right”, concluded Vitor Guedes.