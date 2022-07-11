Bathing less improves health, say experts



Daily bathing is a common practice in Brazil as well as Western countries, as is the practice of shampooing and using deodorant, challenging a culture of cleanliness that is uncommon in other parts of the world. However, some experts suggest that excessive showering can be harmful to skin health.

Recently, researchers have discovered that just as the gut contains good bacteria that help it to function more efficiently, our skin is full of beneficial, healthy germs.

Richard Gallo, head of the dermatology division at the University of California, San Diego, explains that daily bathing can eliminate important bacteria. “Good bacteria are educating your skin cells to make their own antibiotics and they produce their own antibiotics that kill the bad bacteria,” he points out.

“It’s not just removing the lipids and oils from the skin that dries it out. You may be removing some of the good bacteria that help maintain a healthy balance in the skin,” adds the dermatologist.

Retention of the skin’s natural oils and water conservation are two reasons used as an explanation for not showering daily. In addition, dermatologists also recommend not using shampoo every time you wash your hair, this helps to retain moisture in dry locks and improve the shape of curls.









