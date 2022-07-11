Beautiful footage captures an Airbus Airbus A330neo flapping its wings over the runway

Scene from the beautiful video presented below





Another one of the traditional “goodbyes” of aviation (swing of the wings promoted by the pilot) was recorded in a beautiful video, according to a publication released this Sunday, July 10th.

The Eurospot Twitter profile, also known for its Eurofilms YouTube channel, published the recording, showing an Airbus A330-900 (A330neo), used by Airbus itself, making a low pass over the runway at Toulouse airport, France. , where the European manufacturer’s headquarters are located.





The aircraft seen in the video above is the one registered under the registration F-WTTN, an example manufactured in 2017 and which has already accumulated more than 550 flights and 1290 hours, having even operated for the Airbus Foundation to take humanitarian cargo around the world.

There is no information about the date on which the record was made or the reason for the “bye bye”, but to everyone who likes aviation, there is no doubt that the moment resulted in a beautiful scene.