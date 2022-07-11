Bees attack bride and groom and guests at a wedding in the interior of Minas Gerais

Firefighters called after bee attack (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM) What was supposed to be a day of joy and celebration ended in a different way in the rural area of ​​the village of Morada Nova, in Lassance, in the interior of Minas Gerais, this Saturday (9/7). During a wedding party at a site in the region, a drone with filming equipment that recorded the event crashed into a bee house and released the insects.

The Fire Department of Pirapora, a nearby town, was called around midday on Saturday to attend to guests affected by the bee attack. When the military arrived at the scene, everyone had already left the church. The SAMU was also called, and even an aircraft was deployed to attend to the incident.

Information circulates in the city, although not official, in message groups, that many people were taken to health units, some in serious condition, including the fiance, and others at risk of death. The Lassance polyclinic would have been full of victims of the attack.

Officially, the Fire Department only disclosed that the people stung by the bees were taken by an ambulance from the municipality, without informing how many victims there are.

Also according to the corporation, the city hall attended to verify the case and, together with beekeepers in the region, signed a commitment to remove the insects that were in the church tower where the ceremony was taking place.