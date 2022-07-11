Beige book, inflation indices and balance sheets in the US: agenda of the week

The next few days promise to be hectic in terms of information with the potential to move the dynamics of the markets. In the United States, where the policy of raising interest rates and fears of recession have set the tone for business, new inflation data stands out. In Brazil, the PEC dos Auxílios, which should cost the government R$ 41 billion, should be voted on on Tuesday (12) in the second round of the Chamber of Deputies. Other important economic indicators will be released in Europe and Asia. In addition, the earnings season for US companies officially begins in the second quarter.

Last week, the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC), of the US Central Bank, brought two perceptions. The first is that the Fed will make further, more aggressive rate adjustments. The second is that the monetary tightening cycle will be shorter than previously thought, which ended up encouraging the markets. Next Wednesday (13) it’s time for the Beige Book – a summary of the economic situation in the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The document should show the effects of higher interest rates on the US economy.

Also on Wednesday, an important indicator of US inflation comes out: the consumer price index (CPI). Analysts are predicting an acceleration in the price hike, which rose 1% in May compared to April and is expected to rise by 1.1% monthly in June, according to the consensus. Refinitiv. For the producer price index (PPI), which comes out on Thursday (14), the average of projections points to a high of 0.8%.

“PPI is likely to advance by 0.8% for the second month in a row driven, in part, by high energy prices. Meanwhile, we expect a 0.4% rise in the core PPI”, says a BofA report.

Two more indicators of economic activity complete the busy weekly schedule in the United States. On Friday, industrial production and retail sales figures for June will be released. For industry performance, the consensus Refinitiv points to a slight increase of 0.1% compared to May. For retail, the average of projections is for growth of 0.8% in sales, after a retraction in the previous month.

What to watch this week in Brazil

With the end of the strike by Central Bank employees, the disclosure of the Focus Report returns to normal. The bulletin with the projections of financial institutions for IPCA, Selic, GDP and exchange rate will be presented at 8:25 am (Brasília time) on Monday (11).

On Tuesday (12), the performance of the service sector in May comes out. the consensus Refinitiv points to a slight increase of 0.1% compared to April. Itaú bets on a positive variation of 0.2% and highlights a growth in the component of services to families (0.6%). “Although it has a reduced weight in the Monthly Services Survey, it is an important component in our monitoring of GDP”, explains the bank’s analysis.

Brazilian retail sales for May will be announced on Wednesday. The average of market projections predicts growth of 1.1% compared to April. Itaú, on the other hand, believes that the core index should suffer a retraction of 0.2%, with different signs between the components. “It is worth mentioning that the core index has been growing for four consecutive months”, the analysts point out.

In Bradesco’s assessment, both services and retail should show growth at the margin, driven by Mother’s Day, the positive numbers in the job market and the release of FGTS funds. “The indicators reinforce the positive picture for GDP in the 2nd quarter”, says the bank’s analysis.

Outlook for Europe and Asia

A battery of indicators of the Chinese economy will be released next Thursday (14) at night, before the opening of markets in Asia: industrial production and retail sales for June and the most awaited number – the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the second trimester. The numbers promise to shake up business, given China’s importance in the global supply chain.

The economists consulted by the Wind, a financial data provider in China, forecast growth of 1.4% for the country’s economy between April and June this year, compared with the same period last year. If the projection is confirmed, it would be the second smallest expansion of the Chinese GDP since 1992. The Chinese authorities are already admitting a downward revision of their annual GDP growth target, which is 5.5%, due to the impacts of the recent lockdowns.

In the UK, Wednesday will bring May GDP and forecasts are split between stagnation or a third consecutive month of contraction. The British also face a cycle of monetary tightening due to the escalation of inflation and a similar measure should be adopted soon in the euro zone.

Start of the swing season in the United States

Finally, companies listed on the stock exchange in the United States begin to disclose their results, referring to the second quarter of 2022. Although the first numbers come out as of Tuesday (12), with Pepsico’s balance sheet, the balance sheet season officially starts on Thursday (14), with the results of the banks. Check out the schedule for this week below:

Tuesday (12)

Wednesday (13)

Thursday (14)

Friday (15)

BNY Mellon

Citigroup

Wells Fargo

BlackRock

UnitedHealth

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related