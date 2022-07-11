Biden shows first photo of James Webb telescope out today (11), 18h

The world will wait a little less to see the first image from the James Space Telescope webb, the most potent ever made. NASA decided to anticipate the revelation and US President Joe Biden will show one of the photos as early as this Monday (11), at 18:00 (Brasilia time).

It is possible that the chosen image is The deepest view ever made of our universe. NASA confirmed that it captured the record a few weeks ago (and released a preview on Friday, the 8th). follow up tilt to receive the news first hand.

The event originally scheduled for tomorrow (12), at 11:30 am (Brasilia time), is still valid. The live broadcast on the space agency’s YouTube channel should focus on other previously unpublished material produced by James Webb.

What’s next

“The release of the first color images of James Webb will offer a unique moment for us to stop and marvel at a sight that humanity has never seen before,” Eric Smith, James Webb Program Scientist, said in a statement from the space agency.

Among the images expected for Tuesday are the spectrum of the exoplanet (planet outside the solar system) WASP-96 B. This photo will allow scientists to measure the light emitted at certain wavelengths, to give a sense of the chemical composition and site formation.

In all, the James Webb telescope pointed to five targets at this first moment:

Carina nebula: one of the brightest nebulae (clouds of space dust where stars are formed) in the sky. In this nebula are stars several times the size of the Sun;

one of the brightest nebulae (clouds of space dust where stars are formed) in the sky. In this nebula are stars several times the size of the Sun; WASP-96B (spectrum): an exoplanet composed of gas and 1,150 light-years from Earth;

an exoplanet composed of gas and 1,150 light-years from Earth; Southern Ring Nebula: a planetary nebula, a gas cloud nebula, which surrounds a dead star. It is 2,000 light-years from Earth;

a planetary nebula, a gas cloud nebula, which surrounds a dead star. It is 2,000 light-years from Earth; Stephan’s fifth: group of five galaxies in the constellation of Pegasus, about 290 million light-years from Earth;

group of five galaxies in the constellation of Pegasus, about 290 million light-years from Earth; SMACS 0723: a cluster (grouping) of galaxies that distorts light from objects behind them, allowing a deep view of extremely distant and faint galaxies.

Hubble’s replacement

Developed decades ago and launched in December 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope is part of an effort by NASA, Esa (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

Despite being in space for just over six months, he first had to reach the Lagrange L2 point (1.5 million km from Earth) and go through a series of calibration operations before starting to make the first observations.

So far, the consortium of countries responsible for James Webb has only released calibration images, tests or “spoilers” of what’s to come, showing the level of definition of the telescope compared to other space observatories.

As is customary in space systems involving several space agencies, there is a mechanism of competition between astronomers linked to these agencies for the choice of observation points.

The James Webb is considered the best space observatory ever made, and is a kind of replacement for the Hubble telescope. It is hoped that with it it will be possible to solve mysteries of the origin of our solar system, observe distant worlds around other stars and verify the structures and origins of our universe.