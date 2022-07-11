Blackout at Castelão: Sejuv and Enel explain power outage and diverge | football

Enel informed which reconnected the network that serves the stadium two minutes after the power outage. However, according to the company, “power did not return to the stadium immediately because of an internal defect in the main circuit breaker”, the stadium’s responsibility.

According to Sejuv, the power outage was due to a “short circuit at Enel’s power station, which affected the stadium’s facilities and damaged the Arena’s generators, which did not turn on after the power outage”. Sejuv did not report on possible damage to the sports square (such as broken chairs), nor on the service provided to fans during the blackout.

“Enel Distribuição Ceará informs that at 7:50 pm this Sunday (10) the Castelão Arena lost power and, at 7:52 pm, the network that supplies the stadium was reconnected. The company clarifies that it carried out several maneuvers to normalize the supply and it was found that the energy did not return to the stadium immediately because of an internal defect in the general circuit breaker, the customer’s responsibility. Teams from Enel and Castelão worked together to repair the equipment and the power supply was restored around 10pm.”