Blinken says US worried about ‘alignment’ between China and Russia

US Secretary of State said he had “sincere” conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister about China’s position on Russian invasion of Ukraine

247 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country is concerned about the ‘alignment’ between China and Russia. The US secretary spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said, for more than five hours.

The main topic discussed between the two diplomats was the war in Ukraine, and both described their first personal conversation since October as “sincere”.

“I shared again with the Councilor of State that we are concerned about the PRC alignment [República Popular da China] with Russia”, said Blinken and said that the country supported Russia at the United Nations and “amplified Russian propaganda”.

