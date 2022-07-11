BNDES can give 70% forgiveness to save Collor, Bolsonarista, from bankruptcy

Collor was recently caught making an emotional defense seen as disproportionate to Bolsonaro in a pro-government act in Maceió.
247 – The BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) indicated that it had reached an agreement with the OAM (Organization Arnon de Mello) to vote in favor of the judicial recovery plan for the communication companies of the Collor de Mello family in Alagoas. According to journalist Carlos Madeiro, in a report by the UOL portal, “the group negotiates a total of R$ 64 million in debt, of which the public bank is the largest creditor”.
“After almost three months of negotiation, an amendment was added to the plan by the debtor company last Monday (4). The column had access to the new plan, in which OAM amends the initial proposal, providing for a forgiveness of 70% of the original debt with BNDES. The debts with the bank alone total R$ 14.4 million, in 2019 values”, informs the journalist.
If the BNDES accepts the proposal, there will be a grace period of 12 months for the beginning of the payment and a period of 126 months until its conclusion.
Sought after, the BNDES informed that it does not comment on ongoing negotiations. The OAM did not comment until the last update of this text. It will be updated if there is a response. Senator Fernando Collor de Mello, the group’s main shareholder, informed that he does not talk about judicial recovery.
emotional defense
Coincidence or not, Collor was recently caught making an emotional defense of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, in a pro-government act held in Maceió,
“Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro!”, shouted the former president who was impeached in 1992 and has occupied a seat in the Senate in Alagoas since 2007.
Review the video:
