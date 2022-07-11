Body of PT treasurer killed by Bolsonaro supporter is veiled, in Foz do Iguaçu | West and Southwest

Arruda died on Saturday night (9), after being shot by a federal criminal police officer who supported President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who invaded the place shooting.

According to the Civil Police, suspect Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho was shot by the victim, who retaliated, and was taken to the hospital. Until the last update of this report, his state of health had not been disclosed.

The burial of the treasurer’s body is scheduled to take place on Monday (11).

Deputy Iane Cardoso, who is investigating the case, said that she is investigating whether the motives for the crime involved political conflict between the two. Guaranho identifies himself on social media as a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Camera recorded the crime

A security camera recorded the moment the Bolsonaro supporter invaded the birthday party and killed the municipal guard. Watch the video below.

In the security camera footage, the PT treasurer appears falling to the floor of the hall after being hit by a first shot. The shooter enters the scene and makes a second shot, according to the video.

Then a woman tried to stop the suspect’s aggression and pushed him. The man fell shooting The images of the sequence show that the victim retaliated by shooting the aggressor, who fell to the ground, to the left of the image.

The Secretary of Public Security of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcos Antonio Jahnke, lamented the death and said that the Civil Police will investigate the motivations for the crime. “From what we realized it was political intolerance,” said the secretary.

The Municipality of Foz do Iguaçu said, in a statement, that Marcelo Arruda was from the first group of the Municipal Guard and had been in the corporation for 28 years. The guard was also director of the Union of Municipal Employees of Foz do Iguaçu (Sismufi).

“We would like to thank Marcelo Arruda for all his dedication and commitment to the Municipality, which in these 28 years of civil service he has bravely defended, both acting in the security and defense of municipal servers. We wish Marcelo’s family, friends and colleagues strength in this moment of pain”, said Mayor Chico Brasileiro.

Birthday party themed

The birthday party celebrated Marcelo Arruda’s 50th birthday and had as its theme the Workers’ Party and former President Lula. The celebration was held at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu, in Vila A.

The incident report informs that Guaranho arrived at the scene by car and that a woman and a baby were also in the vehicle.

According to the document, he got out of the car, armed, shouting: “Here is Bolsonaro!”. According to the bulletin, the criminal police officer was not known to anyone at the party and was not invited.

The document mentions that the policeman left the place, but returned about twenty minutes later, alone and armed.

The incident report cites that Guaranho shot twice at the municipal guard, who retaliated and shot the criminal police officer.

In a statement, the PT in Paraná regretted the death of the treasurer and said that it provides assistance to the victim’s family and that it will monitor all investigations.

“An attack against life, an attack against freedom of expression, an attack against democracy”, said the PT-PR.

The Workers’ Party also manifested itself and, in a statement, acknowledged this Sunday the performance of Marcelo Arruda. In 2020, the municipal guard was a candidate for vice mayor of Foz do Iguaçu by the acronym.

“We demand from the public security authorities effective measures to prevent and combat political violence, and we alert the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court to firmly restrain any and all situations that feed a climate of violent dispute outside the frameworks of democracy and Civility. Initiatives in this sense were duly pointed out by the PT on several occasions, together with the National Congress, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary”, said the party.