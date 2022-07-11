Boeing continues to hire Brazilian engineers and opens new vacancies

David Axe, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





As anticipated in May, Boeing has been hiring professionals in Brazil to work in an engineering center that is opening in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, which is being called the Boeing Brazil Engineering Center.

Detailed plans, however, have not yet been publicly released, but sources say Boeing would have opened 70 jobs in the country, some of which were publicized through its official channels and others filled by direct hires.

The choice of location was not by chance, since the same city in the interior of São Paulo is home to Embraer’s main production plant for commercial aircraft, and it would also not be a novelty if most of Boeing’s engineers were graduates of the Brazilian manufacturer.

The timing of this could be of some concern to Embraer, given that the manufacturer has recently launched the program to convert the E190 into a freighter and is also starting the development of the new turboprop soon, the latter being a critical project for the future of the company. company. Losing key engineers at a time like this can bring challenges.





open positions

The latest jobs posted by Boeing, available on your website, seek to hire Systems Engineers, Flight Control Engineer, Cabin Operations Engineers, Flight Control Principles Engineer and Senior Structural Engineering Manager.

The salary for the positions was not revealed, but all of them require knowledge of the English language, in addition to almost always requiring mastery of engineering programs. All positions are for people who will work with the company’s commercial jet division, primarily with passenger aircraft development, certification and maintenance.

The American company has always had a presence in Brazil, whether for research purposes or to support local customers, but it had been a while since there was talk of a hiring effort of this size.



