BofA’s Warning Signal for Commodity Stocks – Money Times

The analysts of Bank of America (BofA) are cautious with the prices of commodities given the slowdown in the world economy.

According to a report published last week, steel producers are under pressure in Chinaus USA and on Europe due to cyclic headwinds.

“Linked to that, the iron ore must have a surplus, reinforcing our bearish view, which forecasts average prices of US$ 95 per ton in 2023″, he argues.

What actions to take?

As a result, the bank reduced the target price of shares of commodities here in Brazil.

OK (VALE3) went from R$106 to R$99, CSN (CSNA3) from R$25 to R$23, CSN Mining (CMIN3) from R$5 to R$4.7 and CBA (CBAV3) from R$20 to R$18.

See the table below:

Company Previous target price Current target price Recommendation CBA BRL 20 BRL 18 Purchase OK BRL 106 BRL 99 neutral CSN BRL 25 BRL 23 neutral CSN Mining BRL 5 BRL 4.7 Sale

According to BofA, the CSN Mining should have Ebitda, which measures the operating result, reduced to R$ 8 billion and the CSN to BRL 16 billion in 2022.

“We maintain our rating underperformwhich is equivalent to a sell recommendation, in CMIN due to our more bearish view of iron ore and concerns about capital allocation”, he says.

However, in the case CSNthe company will have relatively better dynamics in the steel.

BofA prefers exposure in Gerdau (GGBR4) and CBA“but we recognize that the challenging macro scenario may continue to weigh on equities in the short term”.

CBA is another story

According to the report, prices for aluminum have been very volatile this year, with prices materially higher after the start of the war in Ukraine and now partially corrected due to global recession concerns.

“Our strategy team commodities agrees that fundamentals weakened relatively, but at the same time prices corrected deeply in the cost curve, leading to the closing of smelters (technique used to produce metal) in Europe it is us USAwhich could sustain prices in the short term”, he points out.

BofA sees the price of aluminum at $2,720 per ton this year, causing a reduction in CBA’s Ebitda in 2022 to R$2.3 billion.

“We maintain our buy rating given the attractive valuation and positive fundamentals in Latin America over the next few years,” he says.

Commodities already suffer

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 energy, metals and crop futures, lost more than 20% after hitting a record high in June.

Prices for everything from copper to soybean oil have plummeted on concerns that a stagnant economy will hurt demand.

While commodity supplies remain tight, the pullback could provide much-welcomed relief for consumers facing a spike in inflation.

with Bloomberg

