BofA’s Warning Signal for Commodity Stocks – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on BofA’s Warning Signal for Commodity Stocks – Money Times 0 Views

Iron Ore Commodities Mining
BofA is more bearish on iron ore and stocks are lowering their target price (Image: Pixabay/sarangib)

The analysts of Bank of America (BofA) are cautious with the prices of commodities given the slowdown in the world economy.

According to a report published last week, steel producers are under pressure in Chinaus USA and on Europe due to cyclic headwinds.

“Linked to that, the iron ore must have a surplus, reinforcing our bearish view, which forecasts average prices of US$ 95 per ton in 2023″, he argues.

What actions to take?

As a result, the bank reduced the target price of shares of commodities here in Brazil.

OK (VALE3) went from R$106 to R$99, CSN (CSNA3) from R$25 to R$23, CSN Mining (CMIN3) from R$5 to R$4.7 and CBA (CBAV3) from R$20 to R$18.

See the table below:

CompanyPrevious target priceCurrent target priceRecommendation
CBABRL 20BRL 18Purchase
OKBRL 106BRL 99neutral
CSNBRL 25BRL 23neutral
CSN MiningBRL 5BRL 4.7Sale

According to BofA, the CSN Mining should have Ebitda, which measures the operating result, reduced to R$ 8 billion and the CSN to BRL 16 billion in 2022.

“We maintain our rating underperformwhich is equivalent to a sell recommendation, in CMIN due to our more bearish view of iron ore and concerns about capital allocation”, he says.

However, in the case CSNthe company will have relatively better dynamics in the steel.

BofA prefers exposure in Gerdau (GGBR4) and CBA“but we recognize that the challenging macro scenario may continue to weigh on equities in the short term”.

CBA is another story

According to the report, prices for aluminum have been very volatile this year, with prices materially higher after the start of the war in Ukraine and now partially corrected due to global recession concerns.

“Our strategy team commodities agrees that fundamentals weakened relatively, but at the same time prices corrected deeply in the cost curve, leading to the closing of smelters (technique used to produce metal) in Europe it is us USAwhich could sustain prices in the short term”, he points out.

BofA sees the price of aluminum at $2,720 per ton this year, causing a reduction in CBA’s Ebitda in 2022 to R$2.3 billion.

“We maintain our buy rating given the attractive valuation and positive fundamentals in Latin America over the next few years,” he says.

Commodities already suffer

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 energy, metals and crop futures, lost more than 20% after hitting a record high in June.

Prices for everything from copper to soybean oil have plummeted on concerns that a stagnant economy will hurt demand.

While commodity supplies remain tight, the pullback could provide much-welcomed relief for consumers facing a spike in inflation.

with Bloomberg

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Argentina is experiencing a new crisis, and stores do not even know how much to charge

Popular retail stores in the Once neighborhood in Buenos Aires took a long time to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved