Bolsonarista invades party, kills PT and is also killed in PR

Prison guard Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho invaded a party and shot dead the birthday boy, municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, on Saturday night (9), in Foz do Iguaçu (PR). The event celebrated Arruda’s 50th birthday, in a PT-themed commemoration, with party flags and colors and a photo of former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the incident report, when invading the party, the shooter shouted “This is Bolsonaro”. On social media, Guaranho shows support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the agendas defended by his government.

Wounded, Arruda shot Guaranho, who was still armed — still according to the police report, his gun had eleven bullets intact. One of the victim’s children, who was present at the party, said the father shot him out of fear that more people would be hit.

Arruda was rescued, but died in hospital. He leaves a wife and four children, including a baby. Affiliated with the PT, he was a candidate for vice mayor of Foz do Iguaçu for the party in 2020.

At first, the Civil Police of Paraná reported that the shooter had also died. On Sunday afternoon, however, at a press conference, the Civil Police corrected the information, saying that Guaranho is hospitalized. There is disagreement about his state of health – the corporation reported that the condition is serious, but the delegate of the case said at a press conference that he is stable.

O UOL found that Guaranho was taken to the Padre Germano Lauck Municipal Hospital, in Foz do Iguaçu. The unit said it will not give information.

Bolsonarist sniper invasion

The birthday party brought together about forty guests at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu.

Around 11 pm, Guaranho arrived at the scene in a white car. In the back seat were his wife and a toddler. He did not know the birthday boy and was not invited to the party, according to reports.

Guaranho started cursing the participants and shouting “here is Bolsonaro”, according to witnesses and the police report.

André Alliana, friend of the birthday boy, told the UOL that the party was going on normally when Guaranho arrived.

“We thought he was a guest, since there were also Bolsonaristas in the place. Marcelo was in the kitchen and we went to call him to receive this man. That’s when we saw that it wasn’t a joke. Then he [Guaranho] he went around in his car, cursed whoever was there and said he was going back to ‘finish’ everyone. Marcelo had a glass of beer in his hand and ended up throwing it at him to kick him out of the place”, he says.

Also according to reports, Guaranho left the place. Afraid, Arruda went to her car and came back with a pistol, reports Alliana.

About 15 or 20 minutes later, Guaranho returned to the party, alone and armed. “Marcelo’s wife, who is a civil police officer, tried to prevent him from entering the party. At that, the guy started shooting. He hit Marcelo in the leg and chest. Marcelo also managed to shoot him”, says the victim’s friend.

Security camera images obtained by UOL show Arruda standing up, walking with difficulty through the hall, limping. Seconds later, he falls to the floor and takes cover behind a table. According to a witness heard by the report, at that time Arruda had already been hit by a first shot by Guaranho.

Then the prison guard appears running, gun in hand, and aims towards the birthday boy, who was trying to protect himself.

Then, Arruda’s wife tries to contain the shooter, who loses his balance and falls to the ground. In the video, it is possible to see a light signal of a shot coming out of Guaranho’s gun towards Arruda.

The Bolsonarista gets up and runs away, still armed. Arruda, already wounded, shoots at Guaranho, who is hit and falls to the ground.

The shooter keeps moving. An unidentified man appears and kicks the bolsonarista in the face, who stops moving. Other people also appear in the hall.

Guaranho’s Facebook profile is full of publications in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and of agendas defended by the federal government, such as the armament of the population. In one of the posts, the prison guard shares a video in which a woman appears pulling a gun at a man after an assault. The prison guard’s profile still shared criticism of the fight against racism and attacks on the press.

The Homicide Department said it is investigating the case.

Former President Lula and PT lament violence

Pre-candidate for the presidency, former president Lula manifested and offered solidarity to Arruda’s family.

One person, out of intolerance, threatened and then shot him, who defended himself and avoided a greater tragedy. Two families lost their parents. Children were orphaned, including those of the aggressor. My feelings and solidarity to Marcelo Arruda’s family, friends and companions”

Lula, former president and presidential candidate

The report asked the Planalto Palace for a manifestation, but has not yet received a response. The space Follow open.

In a note, the PT lamented the death of the municipal guard and says that it has warned about the escalation of persecution of parliamentarians and members of leftist parties in the country.

“Packed by a hate speech and dangerously armed by the official policy of the current President of the Republic, who daily encourages confrontation, conflict, attacking opponents, any people maddened by this project of death and destruction are turning into aggressors or murderers. “, said the party.

The party’s president, Gleisi Hoffmann, lamented Arruda’s death and said that it is a tragedy “the result of the intolerance of this group”.