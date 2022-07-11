Bolsonaro complains about Lula’s ‘L’ in March for Jesus in SP

2022-07-11

President Jair Bolsonaro complained that some participants in the March for Jesus in São Paulo made the “L” symbol with their hands, in support of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as he was passing by. In a speech at the event in which he had a majority among supporters, Bolsonaro made a point of referring to the episode.

“We show the power of the word. Then we enter another phase, where there are some here who will learn. Right here in front of me, given the position, the gesture they made when I passed down there. knowledge, my people perished. Let’s learn from the mistakes of others. Let’s do our best. Let’s speak the truth. Let’s learn, let’s find out”, he said.

Bolsonaro was referring to the fact that a few protesters made the L for Lula a few meters from him shortly before speaking. In his speech, he stated that prays every day that the country does not follow the path of socialism.

“See how other countries are living. See how our brothers in Venezuela live, how other countries like Argentina, Chile, Colombia are doing. We don’t want that for our Brazil. A power in all aspects, especially in the human being who lives here,” he said.
After the event in São Paulo, Bolsonaro traveled to Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais. In the city of the Triângulo region, he participates in a motorcycle and in another act of the march to Jesus.

