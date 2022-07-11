Bolsonaro says Brazil can start receiving diesel from Russia in up to 60 days | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (11) that Brazil can receive, within 60 days, diesel oil from Russia.

“It is agreed that in 60 days [o diesel russo] you can start getting here. That possibility already exists. Russia continues to do business with the whole world,” she said.

The statement was given to journalists as Bolsonaro prepared to receive the President of Hungary, Katalin Novák, on an official agenda at the Planalto Palace.

The president did not elaborate on the terms of that agreement. Earlier, in a conversation with supporters outside the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro said that diesel from Russia would be “cheaper”.

The g1 asked the Ministries of Economy, Mines and Energy and Foreign Affairs for more information and is awaiting a response.

In May, as Valdo Cruz’s blog showed, Petrobras executives warned the government of the risk of running out of diesel in the country if the government decided to hold back the price of fuel. Since then, the government and Congress have approved measures to try to contain product inflation.

At the moment, about 30% of the diesel consumed in Brazil is imported, because the refineries installed in Brazil do not have the capacity to refine everything. As a result, the instability of the international price of oil after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been impacting the Brazilian fuel market.

Last week, for the first time in history, the price of diesel in Brazil surpassed that of gasoline. See in the video below:

For the first time, the price of diesel exceeds that of gasoline in Brazil

At the end of June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech that he sought to redirect oil trade and exports to the BRICS countries – a group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the United States and European Union countries have imposed trade sanctions and reduced Russian oil and gas imports.

Brazil, however, continues to negotiate with the Vladimir Putin government. At the end of June, the president of Russia told Bolsonaro, by telephone, that the country will fulfill the contracts for the supply of fertilizers, for example.

In 2021, petroleum fuel oils – such as diesel – accounted for 7.6% of the total value that Brazil imported from Russia. It is the second item in the ranking of these imports, only behind chemical fertilizers and fertilizers (62% of the total in 2021).

Between January and May this year, Brazil spent US$ 3.41 billion on Russian imports – more than double the same period in 2021. As a result, it jumped from 12th to 5th in the ranking of countries that import the most from Russians. See details in the video below: