Bolsonaro uses stab to minimize PT’s death: Nobody says Adélio was from PSOL

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) played down this Monday 11 the murder of Marcelo Arruda, PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu, committed by a Bolsonarista criminal police officer during his birthday party that had former President Lula (PT) as the theme. . The victim celebrates 50 years when he was hit on Sunday 10.

As Bolsonaro pointed out to his supporters in Brasília, the press is inconsistent in saying that Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranhothe criminal police officer who invaded the party shouting ‘it’s Bolsonaro’, is his supporter, but not to mention that Adélio Bispo, author of the stab in 2018, was affiliated with the PSOL.

“Did you see the fight between two people in Foz do Iguaçu? They say ‘ah bolsonarista, I don’t know what there’…now no one says that Adélio was affiliated with the PSOL”, Bolsonaro told supporters in the playpen in front of Palácio do Alvorada.

It is important to note, however, that the relationship between Adélio and the PSOL has already been denied, including by a court decision, which understood as defamatory the attempt by Bolsonarista blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio to link the party to the attack against Bolsonaro. The journalist was ordered to pay compensation in the case.

The tragedy that occurred this Sunday has been attributed to the climate of hatred created by Bolsonaro against leftist militants. In 2018, the ex-captain said he would ‘machine guns’ and, since then, has repeated statements that incite violence against opponents. On Sunday, however, he denied that he was responsible for the incident.

Despite Sunday’s murder, during a conversation with his voters on Monday, Bolsonaro used several minutes to celebrate an alleged success of his arms policy. He erroneously attributes the drop in the number of homicides to an increase in the release of firearms in Brazil. Experts have already denied the thesis.

“There are pro-gun people [no cercadinho] and I understand that a weapon is freedom, security and the guarantee of a nation as well. The biggest army in the world is the American and it’s their CACs [caçadores, atiradores e colecionadores de armas] also. Here we doubled the number of CACs in 3 years”, celebrated Bolsonaro.