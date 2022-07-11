Book Biennial has one of the largest audiences in new edition – 07/10/2022 – Illustrated

After a four-year break, partly because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bienal do Livro returned to São Paulo with a positive balance. The 26th edition of the event, which ended this Sunday, exceeded sales and public expectations.

In all, 660,000 people visited Expo Center Norte, in the northern part of the city of São Paulo, over nine days. The last edition, in 2018, had an extra day and received 663 thousand visitors at the Anhembi Pavilion.

This time, visitors spent 40% more on books than last year — an average of seven books were purchased per person. Publishers point to an increase in sales and revenue for this edition compared to the last one. Many of them had their best performance in history at the book biennials.

Rocco, home of Thalita Rebouças and JK Rowling, closed sales with its best result at the Bienal do Livro, both in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro — the publisher should end up with 185% revenue above the last edition.

In the first five days, Rocco had already surpassed the numbers of 2018. They led the purchases of “Rádio Silêncio”, by Alice Oseman, one of the authors who became a sensation at the event after her books gave rise to “Heartstopper”, a Netflix sensation, “Women who Run with the Wolves”, by Clarissa Pinkola Estés, and the box set of the “Harry Potter” saga.

Intrinseca also had its best performance since it began participating in book biennials. According to the publisher, there was a 150% increase in revenue and a 45% increase in the number of books sold — 58,000 titles were sold — compared to the last edition.

Among them, the demand was higher for “true crime” books, such as “Morus Operandi”, and suspense. Works that were successful on TikTok also helped to boost sales at the booth, cases of “The Two Die in the End”, by Adam Silvera, and “Love and Gelato”, by Jenna Evans Welch, which won a recent adaptation by Netflix.

HarperCollins Brasil sold 253% more books in this edition. However, in its second participation in the event, the results were also above expectations. In the final balance, 5,000 books were sold — at the head of the list was “Torto Arado”, by Itamar Vieira Junior, followed by another title by the writer and columnist of this newspaper, “Doramar ou a Odisseia”.

Home to national authors such as Manuel Bandeira and Cecília Meireles, Global had twice as much sales as the last edition. They led the search for titles by the poet Sergio Vaz, who participated in a debate at the event.

At the Edições Sesc stand, sales increased by 40% compared to the last edition. The publishers Girassol and Callis, specialized in children’s books, also grew 40% in relation to the previous edition.

The numbers surprised the sector and indicate a dammed demand for this type of event, because of the pandemic. In the final balance, the high numbers also represented longer lines inside and outside the pavilion – to buy books, participate in debates, eat and go to the bathroom.

The aisles remained full of people on all days of the event, and it was inevitable to bump into someone or find yourself crammed in the middle of other people. In every corner of the pavilion, people could be seen sitting on the floor.

With the restrictive measures of the coronavirus relaxed, there was no distance at the place and most of the visitors were without a mask. The agglomerations were mainly concentrated in the stands of popular publishers, such as Rocco, Intrinseca, Harper Collins and Record.

Thinking about social networks, both the larger and the smaller booths surrendered to instagrammable spaces to attract the public, who posed in decorated spaces.

Lines formed to take pictures in a setting with characters from “Harry Potter”, for example, on the prow of a boat mounted in reference to the plot “Death on the Nile”, or even “inside” the cover of “Crooked Plow”. Other spaces had little to do with the works – there was a corridor full of neon lights, a stage with a microphone and mirrored globe and a cable car from Portugal.

The return of the Bienal do Livro also marks an edition that invested even more in pop literature and in names that hit social media like TikTok, with an eye on the younger audience.

Authors like Jenna Evans Welch, Alice Oseman, Elena Armas and Colleen Hoover, for example, attracted legions of fans. Other names that were among the big stars were Xuxa, Mauricio de Sousa, Pedro Bandeira, Thalita Rebouças and Lázaro Ramos.

Amid the celebrations of the bicentennial of the independence of Brazil, which is celebrated this year, Portugal was the country chosen as the honoree of this 26th edition.

Twenty-one writers from the European country participated in the event, such as Valter Hugo Mãe, Matilde Campilho, Gonçalo M. Tavares ​and Ricardo Araújo Pereira, columnist for this newspaper. They were joined by Brazilians like Conceição Evaristo, Ailton Krenak, Laurentino Gomes and Jeferson Tenório.

The edition was also marked by political demonstrations by some guests and visitors, who wore stickers distributed outside the pavilion with messages of “outside, Bolsonaro” and “more books, less weapons”.