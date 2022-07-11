Brasileirão round has protests against change in Pelé Law

This weekend’s games in Brazil – mainly from Série A of the Brazilian Championship – were marked by protests from players over Bill 1153/2019. The changes will mainly affect the Pelé Law and, in the athletes’ view, will injure labor rights.

In every game this weekend, players put their hands to their mouths in protest, even though the match had already started. Athletes claim that they were not heard for the change, unlike football clubs.

The athletes’ great disagreement comes in relation to the reduction and installment of the sports compensatory clause. The amount for a breach of contract can drop by 50% – currently it is equivalent to the total wages until the end of the contract.

The project also brings the possibility of increasing the rights of images in the total income of athletes, in addition to the possibility of reducing and paying in installments of debts in case the club and athlete enter into an agreement.

São Paulo coach, former goalkeeper Rogério Ceni approved the players’ posture. “I didn’t know about the protest. It’s a law change, something was put to a vote that takes away several rights from the football athlete. It’s right. No athlete was heard, no coach was heard. The Athletes’ Union itself never did anything and now they only listen to the clubs. They are not taking benefits, but rights. It is a deputy who is in the air conditioning, doing everything in the dark”, he declared.

Bill 1153/2019 was approved by the Chamber of Deputies with a large majority – there were 398 votes in favor of the project and only 13 positions against it. Now, the text passes to the Federal Senate.

Leave your comment