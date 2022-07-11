Brazil has 36 million flu vaccines stopped at health posts

Two weeks after the Ministry of Health extended the flu vaccination campaign for the entire population, health posts accumulate 36.4 million stopped doses. Of the 79.9 million units distributed by the federal government, only 43.5 million were applied. This equates to 54.4% of the total.

The data were analyzed by metropolises, based on material published by LocalizaSUS, the Ministry of Health’s accountability platform. The report considered data published until last Friday (7/8).

***Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Fábio Vieira / Metropolis ***influenza2 On the first day of 2022, a pregnant woman in Israel became the first recorded case in the world of a rare simultaneous infection of Influenza with Covid-19, called flurone. In Brazil, the “new” phenomenon has already been identified GettyImages ***influenza-image The term flurona is a combination of the words “flu” (influenza, in English) and “corona” (from coronavirus). Co-infection is identified when the test for both viruses is positive. CDC/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/GETTY IMAGES ***the flu Patients with the double infection usually have fever, body ache, lack of appetite, cough, joint, muscle and throat pain.Uwe Krejci/Getty Images ***Dimas spends hours in line and has already spent at least R$15,000 not to let elderly parents with Covid-19 die from lack of oxygen–2 In more severe cases, there may be shortness of breath and the need for hospitalization.Hugo Barreto / Metropolis ***patient in bed However, experts say there is no evidence that the coexistence of viruses can cause more serious conditions.Getty Images ***hands To prevent flurona, it is necessary to maintain the same sanitary precautions as for Covid-19 and influenza: wear a face protection mask, avoid closed environments and agglomerations, wash your hands whenever possible and use 70% alcohol.freepik ***vaccine In addition to care, the safest method to prevent a more serious flurone condition is through vaccination against both viruses: Covid-19 and influenza.Hugo Barreto / Metropolis ***medicines Treatment for co-infection will depend on the patient’s symptoms.Getty Images ***flu vaccination Thus, the table will define what type of treatment will be necessaryGetty Images ***the flu Influenza flu has acute symptoms in the first days of the illness, such as high fever, intense malaise and nasal congestion.Daniel Allan/Getty Images ***sick In cases of Covid-19, the disease begins to evolve from the 7th/8th day, and may or may not lead to respiratory failure. Loss of smell and taste, muscle pain and headache can be some of the symptomsGetty Images 0

The biggest problem with flu illness in this period is that the accumulation of sick people can put pressure on the country’s health services due to cases of Covid-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.

Of the target population – children, health workers, pregnant women, postpartum women, indigenous people, the elderly and teachers – only 57.9% received protection. The group is made up of 54.7 million people.

Pregnant women, puerperal women (women who gave birth recently) and children did not even reach the mark of half of the immunized public.

See the vaccination percentage, broken down by target audience category:

Postpartum women – 42.2%

Indigenous peoples – 59.3%

Pregnant women – 41.1%

Children – 48.3%

Health workers – 63.5%

Elderly – 62.7%

Teachers – 52.7%

The campaign, from the beginning, continues at a slow pace. The Ministry of Health, in an attempt to leverage the numbers, extended the initiative until June 24 (initially, it would end on June 3). With the low demand, the folder released the immunization of the entire population.

Dalcy Albuquerque, a physician at the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine (SBMT), classifies the situation as “regrettable”. “The vaccine is available, it is good, it is already widely used, we already know its effectiveness and we know that there are no side effects”, he emphasizes.

safe vaccine

Albuquerque explains that the vaccine is safe. “The dose is not a live virus. It is made up of viral particles. It’s like we took the virus, killed it and split it into various parts,” he adds.

The specialist appeals to those who have not yet been immunized. “Rethink this attitude and look for health units and get vaccinated. It is a shame that people give up this civil right and the right to prevent themselves”, he concludes.

official version

The Ministry of Health points out that it has been working on strategies to reverse low vaccination coverage, in partnership with states and municipalities, according to a note sent to the Ministry of Health. metropolises.

“The ministry encourages the population to be vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases, including influenza, and clarifies the benefit and safety of vaccines, through its official channels of communication”, says the agency.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that the vaccine is the best prevention strategy against influenza and its complications.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.