Brazil has 36 million flu vaccines stopped at health posts

Two weeks after the Ministry of Health extended the flu vaccination campaign for the entire population, health posts accumulate 36.4 million stopped doses. Of the 79.9 million units distributed by the federal government, only 43.5 million were applied. This equates to 54.4% of the total.
The data were analyzed by metropolises, based on material published by LocalizaSUS, the Ministry of Health’s accountability platform. The report considered data published until last Friday (7/8).
0
The biggest problem with flu illness in this period is that the accumulation of sick people can put pressure on the country’s health services due to cases of Covid-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.
Of the target population – children, health workers, pregnant women, postpartum women, indigenous people, the elderly and teachers – only 57.9% received protection. The group is made up of 54.7 million people.
Pregnant women, puerperal women (women who gave birth recently) and children did not even reach the mark of half of the immunized public.
See the vaccination percentage, broken down by target audience category:
- Postpartum women – 42.2%
- Indigenous peoples – 59.3%
- Pregnant women – 41.1%
- Children – 48.3%
- Health workers – 63.5%
- Elderly – 62.7%
- Teachers – 52.7%
The campaign, from the beginning, continues at a slow pace. The Ministry of Health, in an attempt to leverage the numbers, extended the initiative until June 24 (initially, it would end on June 3). With the low demand, the folder released the immunization of the entire population.
Dalcy Albuquerque, a physician at the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine (SBMT), classifies the situation as “regrettable”. “The vaccine is available, it is good, it is already widely used, we already know its effectiveness and we know that there are no side effects”, he emphasizes.
safe vaccine
Albuquerque explains that the vaccine is safe. “The dose is not a live virus. It is made up of viral particles. It’s like we took the virus, killed it and split it into various parts,” he adds.
The specialist appeals to those who have not yet been immunized. “Rethink this attitude and look for health units and get vaccinated. It is a shame that people give up this civil right and the right to prevent themselves”, he concludes.
official version
The Ministry of Health points out that it has been working on strategies to reverse low vaccination coverage, in partnership with states and municipalities, according to a note sent to the Ministry of Health. metropolises.
“The ministry encourages the population to be vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases, including influenza, and clarifies the benefit and safety of vaccines, through its official channels of communication”, says the agency.
The Ministry of Health reinforces that the vaccine is the best prevention strategy against influenza and its complications.
