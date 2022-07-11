Brazil records 45 new deaths from Covid; moving average remains high for 17 days | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (10) 45 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 673,659 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 235 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +18% and indicates uptrend for the 17th day in a row .

Amazonas, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí did not record any deaths from the disease on the last day.

Amapá, Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins have not updated data in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country registered 19,228 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,893,264 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 55,828+3% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (11 states): AM, CE, SE, AL, PI, MS, PB, PR, MT, PE and SP

AM, CE, SE, AL, PI, MS, PB, PR, MT, PE and SP In stability (4 states): BA, RS, GO and AC

BA, RS, GO and AC Falling (4 states): RN, PA, RO and SC

RN, PA, RO and SC They did not disclose (7 states plus the DF): AP, DF, ES, MA, MG, RJ, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).