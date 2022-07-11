Brazilians develop particles that can fight bladder tumor

Titanium dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles are commonly used in phototherapy treatments against cancer, since they can be activated by ultraviolet (UV) light, generating molecules (free radicals) that cause oxidative stress and lead cancer cells to death. However, exposing healthy tissues to UV light runs the risk of inducing unwanted mutations in cells.

To get around the problem, researchers at the Center for the Development of Functional Materials (CDMF) developed a nanoparticle of TiO2 decorated with peroxide groups – Ti(OH)4 (titanium hydroxide IV) – which showed the same oxidative capacity when being activated by visible light. The material has been tested in vitroin cell lines – normal and tumor – of mice.

The study was described in the article “Modified Titanium Dioxide as a Potential Visible-Light-Activated Photosensitizer for Bladder Cancer Treatment”, published in the scientific journal ACS Omega.

The CDMF is a Research, Innovation and Dissemination Center (CEPID) of the São Paulo Research Foundation (Fapesp) based at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar).

“The results of our study demonstrated that Ti(OH)4 was not only able to cause cytotoxic effects in bladder tumor cells, but also remained biologically compatible with normal cells. This makes Ti(OH)4 a potential candidate for a drug against bladder cancer”, explained Thaiane Robeldo, first author of the study and a member of the CDMF.

The work was developed at the Laboratory of Applied Immunology at UFSCar, coordinated by professor Ricardo Carneiro Borra, and had the collaboration of the group led by professor Emerson Camargo. Both are linked to the CDMF.

* With information from the CDMF Communications Office