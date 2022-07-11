Burying false symmetry so it doesn’t bury us – 7/10/2022

A Bolsonarista enters armed at a PT’s birthday party and, according to witnesses, verbalizing the name of his hero (“here is Bolsonaro”, the invader would have shouted), shoots to kill the birthday boy who was celebrating his 50th birthday surrounded by lullistic reasons: cake , towel, posters.

The one who invaded the party made a real gun with his hand; what was targeted made the L for photos.

The target had time to react – what the law calls self-defense – and kill his attacker.

There’s nothing polarized about this horror scene.

It’s tragedy. It’s aggression. It’s murder with self-defense.

Let’s not confuse the victim’s reaction with the killer’s premeditation. Let’s not mix the victim’s joy with the killer’s fury.

There is no polarization if one candidate talks about strafing opponents and the other talks about peace.

Calling elections polarized is dishonest. These are violent elections – and we will still see this violence escalate.

Bolsonaro is calling his militias to fight. He does it to everyone’s faces, statement after statement – and his devotees are already on the streets following orders.

It’s just the beginning of this bloodshed.

The other candidate is talking about unity, about smiling again.

There is no impartiality in the face of this horror that has turned Brazil.

Impartiality in choleric and fascist times is support for fascism disguised as common sense.

False symmetry has brought us here. It was not, after all, a difficult choice.

Bolsonaro was never a legitimate candidate. Legitimizing it in the name of a sick and cowardly anti-PTism cost the lives of many – and will cost others.

False symmetry is killing us.

It is past time for us to take a stand in favor of life, democracy, some minimal idea of ​​decency and the future.