Businesswoman goes to sleep well and wakes up quadriplegic in Maringá

It was overnight, in March 2021, that Marialva resident Patrícia de Castro Ortiz lay down to sleep feeling good and woke up the next day unable to move or feel her body from the neck down.

The situation at the time, in addition to being frightening, was very worrying, as it took months to arrive at a diagnosis that would explain what happened to Patricia. Without any conclusion by medicine, it was impossible to set a treatment so that the autonomous could see an improvement in health.

Patricia with her daughter at an event aimed at mothers at school.

Photo: Personal Archive.

There were consultations with 8 neurologists in the Maringá region in an attempt to find out what disease affected Patrícia that morning when she had her neck movements down completely paralyzed.

Simple activities such as being able to feed her daughter, clean the house and manage the pet shop she kept with her husband were compromised. The days consisted of lying motionless on top of a bed.

“It was very difficult. I felt really bad, feeling like I was worthless, no longer good for anything. It’s a terrible feeling. Sometimes we think we will get back to normal, we have hope, but sometimes we see that everything is very complicated.”

Discovery of the disease

In one of these comings and goings looking for a professional who could answer what happened to Patrícia, the family was referred by a doctor from Maringá who could reach a diagnosis. That’s when tests and symptoms showed that she had a rare disease identified as demoralizing autoimmune encephalitis.

It is an inflammation of the brain that arises when the immune system attacks the brain cells themselves, impairing their functioning and causing symptoms such as visual changes, seizures or agitation, for example, which may or may not leave sequelae.

Read the full story on the GMC Online portal, a partner of Banda B.