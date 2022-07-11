Caixa will release more money to workers

The amount transferred by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is one of the guaranteed rights of Brazilian workers to whom several people wait for months, but each individual is free to decide which is the best option to withdraw this money.

There are some individuals who prefer the more traditionalthe popularly known as withdrawal-termination, which is where the person earns the right to the money at the moment he leaves his job.

However there are also other people who prefer to take this money at a very specific time of year. The best option for some is the one where you can withdraw money once a year and always in the month of your birthday.

We are talking about the birthday loot, a modality that has become more and more popular every year. Much of this is because experts remember that the money stopped in the FGTS does not yield much.

This means that if you work at a company for five years and only take the money when you leave, your money will have stayed that whole time. surrendering very little and that most likely will not keep pace with inflation. That way, you’ll end up with less money than you could have.

On the other hand, if you withdraw this money and deposit it in an account or make some interesting investment, it will pay off much more! For those who don’t want to spend the amount at once, this option is much more worth it.

And in order to have access to this money, the worker must first make sure that the method of withdrawal is the one for his birthday. To do this, she will only need the FGTS application from Caixa Econômica.

After going to the “anniversary withdrawal” option, she must read the terms and conditions and adhere to the one she prefers. However, it is very important to remember that to return to the traditional mode, a wait of up to two years will be required.

In addition, if by chance the person leaves work while still adhering to the birthday loot every year, he will receive only 40% of the total amount of the FGTS.

It is precisely because of this that the government has always recommends that people carefully read all the terms before joining a certain withdrawal mode.

Those who have not changed the modality to the birthday withdrawal, but it is interesting, should be aware that they only have until the last day of the month of their birthday to make the change or they will not receive the money.

If you blow out the candles on the last day of July and make the change only on the first day of August, for example, you will only be able to withdraw the amount on that date from next year, so be aware of the pranks.