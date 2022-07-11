Cameron Diaz reveals he may have been a ‘drug mule’ without knowing it

Cameron Diaz made a curious revelation about the beginning of her career, before becoming a successful actress and recognized around the world. According to the artist, she may have been a “drug mule” (a person used by traffickers to illegally transport drugs).

The revelation was made in an interview with Hillary Kerr on her Second Life podcast series. To pursue her modeling career, Cameron moved to Paris, as in the US she didn’t earn money posing. “In Paris I didn’t work a day. I stayed there for a whole year and I didn’t work a day,” she recalled.

Out of luck as a model in the city of light, the actress got a job: “Really, I think it was like a mule transporting drugs to Morocco, I swear to God”, she revealed about the episode that took place in the early 90s and involved receiving a suitcase locked.

Concern about the contents of the suitcase only hit her when she was at the airport in Morocco and she was asked to open the object. “What the f*ck is this bag? I’m like this blue-eyed blonde girl in Morocco in the 90s, I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots, my hair down. I’m like… that’s really insecure,” he commented.

At the time, she said that the suitcase was not hers and that she had no idea who it was. “That was the only job I got in Paris,” said the star, who luckily, at the time, was not hit with the strict security measures that are in place at airports these days.