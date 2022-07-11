Can Viagra cause a lot of headache, like Humberto Martins had? – 07/10/2022

Actor Humberto Martins, 61, reported that he had a hard time taking Viagra, whose active ingredient is sildenafil, as the drug used to aid in erection did him no good and, on the contrary, caused severe headaches.

In fact, headache is one of the very common side effects of the drug, in addition to:

Heartburn

Nausea

Hot flashes or facial flushing

muscle pain

nosebleed

Numbness, burning or tingling in the arms, hands, feet or leg.

Despite being a safe drug, experts are unanimous in saying: one of the main risks of using Viagra without a prescription or pharmacist’s guidance is the possibility of hypotension, especially among people who use medication to reduce blood pressure.

Individuals who have chronic heart disease (severe heart failure) or use illicit substances should also avoid using the drug without professional supervision — at any age. The risk is the aggravation of heart diseases and even death, in addition to fainting, syncope and injury to the penile musculature.

The suggestion of experts is that the use of sildenafil only occurs after medical evaluation so that the best that the drug can offer can be enjoyed, even by elderly men.

In the elderly, medical monitoring is very important, as they may have liver failure and have a high concentration of sildenafil in the body, which could lead to cardiovascular problems.

Know what the contraindications are

The drug cannot be used by people who are allergic (or know that someone in the family has had a similar reaction) to its active ingredient or any other component of its formula.

Also be aware of the following conditions: