Cano is the foreigner with the most goals in the year among the Serie A teams; see ranking | statistical spy

Do the L! Top scorer of the Brasileirão and top scorer of Fluminense in the year, Germán Cano also leads the ranking of direct participation in goals in the season among all foreign athletes from the Serie A teams. With the goal scored in the 2-1 victory over Ceará, last Saturday, at Maracanã, the Tricolor scored 28 goals this year, with the Argentine’s direct involvement in 43 games: 26 goals and two assists.
The Espião Statístico* elaborated a survey with the main gringo highlights of the elite teams of the Brazilian Championship. Vice top scorer of the Brasileirão, the Argentine Callerifrom São Paulo, appears in second place in the ranking, with 21 participations – 18 goals and three assists.
Cano is the leader in direct participation in goals in the season among all foreign Serie A athletes — Photo: Infoesporte
Soon after, appear the Colombian Mendozafrom Ceará, and the Uruguayan arrascaeta, from Flamengo, both with 19. The red-black midfielder appears as the main highlight in terms of assists. There are 11 passes for goals throughout the year for Fla in 33 games, in addition to eight goals. Cano’s Companion in Fluminense, arias closes the top-5, with 17 direct participations in goals.
Another name worth mentioning in the list is Gustavo Gomez. Captain of Palmeiras and the team’s vice-top scorer in the Brasileirão, the Paraguayan is the only defender present and appears ninth in the ranking. The defender has already scored seven times throughout the year, in addition to an assist noted. (Check the ranking below).
Foreigners with the most direct participation in goals in the season
|Player
|Country
|goals
|assistance
|Total
|number of games
|1st – Cano (Fluminense)
|Argentina
|26
|two
|28
|43
|2nd – Calleri (São Paulo)
|Argentina
|18
|3
|21
|37
|3rd – Mendoza (Ceará)
|Colombia
|16
|3
|19
|33
|3rd – Arrascaeta (Flamengo)
|Uruguay
|8
|11
|19
|32
|5th – Arias (Fluminense)
|Colombia
|8
|9
|17
|35
|6th – Nacho Fernandez (Atlético-MG)
|Argentina
|8
|8
|16
|34
|7th – Terans (Athletico-PR)
|Uruguay
|10
|4
|14
|29
|8th – Silvio Romero (Fortress)
|Argentina
|11
|1
|12
|39
|9th – Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras)
|Paraguay
|7
|1
|8
|36
|10th – Savarino (Atlético-MG)
|Venezuela
|4
|two
|6
|16
|10th – Vargas (Atlético-MG)
|Chile
|two
|4
|6
|21
Gustavo Gómez is the only defender present in the ranking. There are already eight direct participations in goals for Palmeiras in the year — Photo: Cesar Greco
Argentina is the country with the most representatives on the list. There are four in total: Cano, Calleri, Nacho Fernández and Silvio Romero. With two athletes each, Uruguay (Terans and Arrascaeta) and Colombia (Mendoza and Arias) appear in the sequence. Paraguay (Gustavo Gómez), Venezuela (Savarino) and Chile (Vargas) close with one representative each.
*The team of Statistical Spy is formed by: Felipe Tavares, Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, João Guerra, Leandro Silva, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.