Carlinhos Brown declares support for Lula in the presidential race

posted on 07/10/2022 18:13



(credit: iza fields)

The singer Carlinhos Brown, on his Instagram account, published a photo with plates and pictures of Mariele Franco, a councilor shot dead in 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, and highlighted in the post that he does not support President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate to reelection.

The Bahian artist has declared support for Brazil’s presidential candidate Lula, after being criticized on social media over a viral video in which he interrupts shouts of “Bolsonaro out” during a concert.

According to the artist’s advice, it is a video from last year.

At the show, Carlinhos Brown said: “Sorry, but I’m the Brazil that worked out. I don’t get involved in this. I don’t even want to know,” said the singer. On the networks, he had an internal reaction to the singer: “We want”.