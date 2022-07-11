Castro contests request for changes at Botafogo: “Are we going to use players who are not ready?” | botafogo

In the defeat to Cuiabá, a considerable part of the crowd and public opinion contested the lineup and formation with three defenders with which Luís Castro created Botafogo. The coach was direct when answering the question: the squad has players with potential, but the current options to change the team are not 100% ready.

– I often hear you (journalists) say to change the course of the game, but who do you do it with? I have to decide, I’m the coach, but we need to analyze the game in depth. Let’s increase the number of players in attack, ok. But are we going to use players who are not prepared? Who have quality, but are not ready yet – he asked.

– This is our problem, and even so we are adding points, we are in the middle of the table, and all our people here believe. In the moment of fragility, we are all united. And we will have more difficult times ahead.”

The bad performance in the 2-0 defeat this Sunday generated a scolding, but the coach pointed to the safe campaign that Botafogo is doing in an attempt to stay in the first division, which is the great objective of the season.

– The truth is that we are weakened and without our maximum strength. We’re going to have to change a bunch of things and resort to alternative processes. Now, it is natural that this causes distrust. I continue to realize that we are on a difficult path. Overall, we are going to survive the championship. We don’t make the championship we wanted, but the championship that is possible. We have weaknesses and we will resolve them, just as it was the other times.

For the Brasileirão, the next confrontation will be against Atlético-MG, on Sunday, at 18h, at Nilton Santos. Before, Botafogo faces América-MG, on Thursday, also at home, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Alvinegro lost 3-0.

Is it possible to advance in the Copa do Brasil?

Let’s continue with a lot of work. Let’s seek success in the game. It’s difficult because they have a 3-0 lead. We left here fragile and we hope to be strong in the next working days. I believe we can make it. In the end, we will comment on what happened.

I have two less players, actually four less for the Brasileirão, at a time when we need much more. It’s not a pitying tone, I’m just looking at the facts. Let’s move forward, put the players who are the best for each challenge that are available. And we will try to overcome the challenges that the other teams impose on us. The situation is very delicate.

Missing elements to change the game. Yes, we are an oscillating team, even for that reason. It is natural for the team to fluctuate. We see great teams being built in two or three years. It was a big surprise to me that they wanted a team built in two or three months. And everyone agrees with that… Let’s try this record time, but I think it’s a mistake of analysis to want teams ready in this context. We will continue on the same path and build things in this championship.

Erison was available for the game and was 100% for the game, without any disability. Botafogo’s options ahead are with Daniel Cruz and Jeffinho, who are great players, but who are not ready for Serie A. We could end up having a negative impact on them. The most important thing is that we know who we have to play with and, from those, who can lead us to succeed in the game. In other league games we had success with three defenders.

