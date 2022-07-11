Cauda equina syndrome: understand the problem that almost affected Wesley Safadão | Ceará

The singer Wesley Safadão, hospitalized in São Paulo (SP) after undergoing surgery as part of the treatment of herniated disc, should be discharged this Monday (11). The procedure took place after the artist almost suffered from cauda equina syndrome a rare consequence of the disk problem .

According to orthopedist Plínio Linhares, a spine specialist at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the cauda equina syndrome it is a consequence of a problem that affects a group of nerves located within the spinal canal. The group gets its name from the resemblance to a horse’s tail.

The cauda equina is composed, pointed out the specialist, by the lumbar and sacral nerves. “The syndrome occurs when this group of nerves is compressed,” explained Linhares, adding that the most common cause of this occurrence is a herniated disc. However, the problem can also occur due to tumors, infections, trauma and fractures in the spine.

Although the singer was diagnosed with a herniated disc, Plínio Linhares indicated that the appearance of the syndrome is rare even with this condition. “Studies say that hernia can generate the syndrome in only 1 to 2% of cases. Generally, when it occurs secondary to a hernia, it occurs when the patient had a very bulky herniated disc.”

The orthopedist recalled that the diagnosis cited by the forrozeiro was compatible with the symptoms of cauda equina syndrome. “The doctor [de Wesley Safadão] said that he did not have the frank syndrome, but was in the process of evolution. He was neither pragmatic nor incisive, but he said he was evolving towards it,” he said.

According to Plínio Linhares, the syndrome is suspected from the occurrence of a “classical triad of symptoms”. Are they:

Saddle anesthesia;

Sphincter dysfunction;

Loss of strength in the legs.

Saddle anesthesia is characterized by loss of sensitivity and tingling sensation in the inner thighs and in the genital region, which was even commented by the singer. Sphincter dysfunction, on the other hand, indicates a difficulty in controlling urine and feces, also called incontinence.

“These symptoms will really come from the compression of the lumbar and sacral nerves, which give the neurological function of the lower limbs”, explained the professional, adding that the patient may also have loss of mobility and sexual dysfunction secondary to nerve compression.

“All these symptoms can generate irreversible neurological damage, as he can have sequelae of the nerve that has been compromised”.

When the patient is under long-term anesthesia, a rare occurrence may be the use of a colostomy bag for bowel function and a urinary catheter for urinary function. In the event that the use of these mechanisms is necessary, the affected person does not have a specific deadline to follow: the use may take weeks or even months. “If you have irreversible damage, you can use these accessories, so the syndrome is considered an emergency“.

Given the urgency of the cauda equina syndrome, the patient has to undergo surgery within 24 to 48 hours, said the doctor, noting that the artist had already undergone a lumbar spine infiltrationanalgesic in nature.

“We make a drug solution and, with the help of a needle, pour this solution over the nerve that is being compressed. It is a procedure to control pain, purely analgesic. We do not remove the hernia”, he said.

Also according to Plínio Linhares, about 90% to 95% of herniated discs are treated without surgery. Of the 5% who need surgical treatment, the singer entered the portion of 1% of cases that develop into the syndrome. “They bet that Wesley would respond well, until he had a complication in this compression, until he had no choice but to have the hernia removed.”

The operation performed by the forrozeiro on Thursday can be done through various techniques, said the doctor. The most common is to remove only the extruded fragment, the part of the disc that leaves its usual location and enters the spinal canal, squeezing the nerves. This procedure is called microdiscectomy.

Although it is not possible to specify whether the singer underwent this surgery, Plínio Linhares informed that the intervention can be performed with the aid of an endoscope or a microscope. As a result, the recovery time is variable: the patient can take between ten and 15 days in the first case or about a month in the second. Regardless of the technique used, treatment must include rehabilitation.

“All hernia surgery needs a postoperative rehabilitation for the patient to return to their usual activities and also to generate a strengthening of the muscles of the spine region”, he explained.

Wesley Safadão, after discharge, must stay away from work activities for what Plínio Linhares defined as a “relative rest”. ” “It shouldn’t be absolute, staying in bed all day; should reduce labor efforts”, he pointed out, indicating that these actions depend on how the patient works.

In addition, singing should do motor physiotherapy, to generate a better recovery of the legs, as well as pelvic physiotherapy, to help improve the rehabilitation of this genital region. According to the orthopedist, these procedures should generally occur once a day, but can be optimized for two or three times depending on the patient.

Evolution of herniated disc

The singer had to suspend six shows in June to recover from a spinal injury. He even traveled to São Paulo (SP) to perform a procedure to treat a herniated disc.

The treatment made the pain go away, which led the artist to confirm a show scheduled in Caruaru (PE) on June 29. The event, however, was canceled after Wesley Safadão felt pain again, and the singer was discharged only on July 1st. After discharge, Wesley Safadão started to maintain a rest routine at home, but he had complications again.

As a result, the singer underwent surgery to remove the herniated disc last Thursday (7) and canceled the shows scheduled until this Sunday (10).