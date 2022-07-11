Changes from ‘Pantanal’, Bella Campos chooses bikini stuck in the butt on the beach in Rio

Bella Campos chooses a bikini nailed to her full butt and flaunts a healed body on a beach day in Rio de Janeiro

This Sunday (10), the actress Bella Campos took advantage of the day off to enjoy the winter heat on a beach in Rio de Janeiro.

the interpreter of seedling in the remake of Pantanal, she chose a black bikini with pink details to renew her tan. The thong-style bathing suit got stuck on her full butt.

In fact, the artist was not alone. In addition to the company of close friends, she enjoyed the sunny day alongside the actor. Enzo Romani – they appear hugging in one of the clicks.

Bella Campos he even took a dip to cool off and flaunted his sculptural body all wet.

This isn’t the first time the actress has put her curves on the line. Recently, the actress snatched followers with a hot click on the beach.

Look:

Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews

BEFORE AND AFTER

This Friday (17), the actress Bella Campos surprised followers by sharing a ‘before and after’ of his gingivoplasty – a surgical procedure that aims to increase or change the shape of the teeth, aimed at people who have a lot of gum on display when smiling.

the interpreter of seedling in wetland rescued clicks from 2018, when he underwent the surgery, and showed the difference in his current smile, which now also has contact lenses.

