Check out 6 delicious breakfast options that help you lose weight

Losing weight seems like a difficult task that requires many dietary restrictions. However, it is possible to lose weight without giving up delicious options, especially for breakfast. Experts say that making the right combinations is much more effective for healthy weight loss than restricting foods and cutting down portions.
According to nutritionist Bruna Salgado, the best tip is to add quality proteins and fats to carbohydrates, as they improve the retention of nutrients in the meal and increase satiety. “If you only eat carbs then you will be hungrier. Balancing the plate with other types of food saves you from having to eat quickly and improves the quality of the diet,” she explains.
Check out 6 practical breakfast options recommended by two nutritionists to help you lose weight without suffering:
1. Yogurt and fruit
Greek, natural yogurts and curds are excellent sources of protein and help to control weight. Consumption of these foods is associated with lower Body Mass Index (BMI), lower weight gain and lower body fat, according to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity. Berries, specifically, are the perfect complement to this breakfast option, as they are rich in flavonoids, antioxidant compounds linked to weight maintenance and obesity prevention.
2. Oats and peanut butter
Oats are a carbohydrate that boosts weight loss, according to studies. In addition to being low in calories, whole grain cereal is rich in fiber and aids in digestion, as well as increasing and prolonging satiety, preventing unnecessary snacks throughout the day.
Extremely versatile, oatmeal can be accompanied by peanut butter, which is full of proteins and fats that are good for your health. Adding fruits, such as bananas, is also a great way to curb hunger pangs after a meal.
3. Scrambled eggs and chili sauce
US researchers found that adding half a teaspoon of hot sauce to a serving of two eggs reduces appetite and helps burn calories after a meal. According to American scientists, capsaicin, a chemical found in chili peppers, stimulates weight loss at a molecular level as it burns fat by causing an increase in metabolism.
4. Green juice and seeds
Increasing fiber intake is a necessary tip for anyone looking to lose weight. Therefore, the consumption of just 5 grams of seeds is essential to maintain adequate weight, as they are a source of omega-3, help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and have antioxidant function, according to nutritionist Luanny Tayllon.
While chia seeds (like chia, for example) can be eaten with other side dishes, mixing them with green juice can provide essential nutrients and vitamins, as well as antioxidants and minerals to keep your body in tip-top shape throughout the day.
5. Whey protein and fruits
One option to add the protein supplement to the diet is to add it to water or milk and blend the mixture in a blender with fruit. This option is quick and will keep you full for a long time, in addition to having metabolic benefits.
6. Crepioca
Beating an egg with a tablespoon of tapioca and adding cheese is a different way to improve the glycemic index of the meal, points out nutritionist Luanny. The option can be added to a slice of sliced papaya with chia, for example.
