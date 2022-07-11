Check out 6 delicious breakfast options that help you lose weight

Losing weight seems like a difficult task that requires many dietary restrictions. However, it is possible to lose weight without giving up delicious options, especially for breakfast. Experts say that making the right combinations is much more effective for healthy weight loss than restricting foods and cutting down portions.

According to nutritionist Bruna Salgado, the best tip is to add quality proteins and fats to carbohydrates, as they improve the retention of nutrients in the meal and increase satiety. “If you only eat carbs then you will be hungrier. Balancing the plate with other types of food saves you from having to eat quickly and improves the quality of the diet,” she explains.

Check out 6 practical breakfast options recommended by two nutritionists to help you lose weight without suffering:

1. Yogurt and fruit

Greek, natural yogurts and curds are excellent sources of protein and help to control weight. Consumption of these foods is associated with lower Body Mass Index (BMI), lower weight gain and lower body fat, according to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity. Berries, specifically, are the perfect complement to this breakfast option, as they are rich in flavonoids, antioxidant compounds linked to weight maintenance and obesity prevention.

2. Oats and peanut butter

Oats are a carbohydrate that boosts weight loss, according to studies. In addition to being low in calories, whole grain cereal is rich in fiber and aids in digestion, as well as increasing and prolonging satiety, preventing unnecessary snacks throughout the day.

Extremely versatile, oatmeal can be accompanied by peanut butter, which is full of proteins and fats that are good for your health. Adding fruits, such as bananas, is also a great way to curb hunger pangs after a meal.

3. Scrambled eggs and chili sauce

US researchers found that adding half a teaspoon of hot sauce to a serving of two eggs reduces appetite and helps burn calories after a meal. According to American scientists, capsaicin, a chemical found in chili peppers, stimulates weight loss at a molecular level as it burns fat by causing an increase in metabolism.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Losing weight in a healthy way is not something that happens overnight. It is necessary to have a good habit of life, exercise, maintain a good diet, have persistence and, of course, patience.Francesco Carta photographer/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss However, when combined with good practices, certain foods can help with weight loss thanks to their high fiber content and/or thermogenic and anti-inflammatory power.Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss These foods are those capable of fighting fluid retention, improving intestinal transit, accelerating metabolism or helping to burn calories.iStock ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Avocado, despite being caloric, is rich in good fats, has anti-inflammatory properties and is a food that encourages slower digestion. Therefore, it is a fruit that helps to prolong the body’s satietyIrene Kredenets/ Unsplash ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Pepper is another food that aids in weight loss. By raising the body temperature and being able to increase the heart rate, peppers make us burn more caloriesPriscila Zambotto/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Salmon is one of the foods that prolongs the feeling of satiety. In addition to being a great source of protein, it also contains anti-inflammatory fatty acids.Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Green apple is one of the most suitable fruits for those looking for foods that help with weight loss. In addition to containing little sugar, compared to other types of apples, it is also rich in pectin, which helps in reducing cholesterol and good digestive function.Inacio Pires / EyeEm/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss In addition to having a thermogenic effect, eggs have 6 grams of protein per serving. When consumed in the morning, they promote satiety for several hours a day.Laurie Ambrose/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Despite being caloric, coconut brings a feeling of satiety, is rich in good fats and provides energy to the body faster than other types of fat.HD Connelly/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Broccoli, kale, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and arugula, cruciferous vegetables, are low-calorie and powerful sources of fiber.Sam Barnes/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Chicken breast is an excellent source of protein and is low in fat and calories.Arx0nt/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss According to experts, apple cider vinegar prolongs the feeling of satiety and helps control insulin levels in the body. There are two ways to consume this food: putting it in a salad or diluting it in water and taking it before meals.Aniko Hobel/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Red berries are another great asset. They have rejuvenating properties, act in reducing inflammation and blood pressure levels, are rich in antioxidants and delicious. Strawberry, cherry, red currants and blueberries are some examples.Olivia Bell Photography/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss To be able to see the numbers decreasing on the scale and ensure good health, be sure to seek professional advice 0

4. Green juice and seeds

Increasing fiber intake is a necessary tip for anyone looking to lose weight. Therefore, the consumption of just 5 grams of seeds is essential to maintain adequate weight, as they are a source of omega-3, help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and have antioxidant function, according to nutritionist Luanny Tayllon.

While chia seeds (like chia, for example) can be eaten with other side dishes, mixing them with green juice can provide essential nutrients and vitamins, as well as antioxidants and minerals to keep your body in tip-top shape throughout the day.

5. Whey protein and fruits

One option to add the protein supplement to the diet is to add it to water or milk and blend the mixture in a blender with fruit. This option is quick and will keep you full for a long time, in addition to having metabolic benefits.

6. Crepioca

Beating an egg with a tablespoon of tapioca and adding cheese is a different way to improve the glycemic index of the meal, points out nutritionist Luanny. The option can be added to a slice of sliced ​​papaya with chia, for example.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.