Check out last week’s Buy or Sell highlights – Money Times

The last week was more diverse in terms of searches for recommendations on the Money Times. Although dividend is still a recurring topic among readers, companies like IRB (IRBR3) and up to former OGX by Eike Batista attracted attention in recent days.

At monthly recommended wallets also moved searches, with users eyeing the main indications for July.

See below the 10 most read articles of the editorship buy or sell last week:

10th place – Vale (VALE3) is elected the best action for July; find out why 22 analysts have their name in their portfolio

Vale (VALE3) is again the most indicated stock among banks and brokers for the month. The number of recommendations that the mining company is taking in July handily surpasses the second place on the list.

Check out this and other bets for July.

9th place – “We sell Petrobras (PETR4) to sleep peacefully”, says Landau, from Vista Capital, at the premiere of Market Makers

Amidst the carnage of the market, one manager has managed to reap enviable returns: the carioca Vista Capital, founded in 2014 by João Lopes and João Landau.

Find out why the manager is skeptical of the state-owned company’s actions.

8th place – Dividends: Nubank platform recommends reducing exposure to Petrobras (PETR4) to bet on electricity

NuInvest, Nubank’s broker (NUBR33), has added a new share to its dividend portfolio for July. See what’s new in the portfolio.

7th place – MT responds – Vale (VALE3) or Bradespar (BRAP4): Which is better for dividends?

Money Times reader asks whether it is better to buy Vale (VALE3) or Bradespar (BRAP4), for those looking for dividends. The question is asked because Bradespar invests in the mining company and, in monetary terms, the value of the share is lower.

Check the answer by clicking here.

6th place – Dividends: The best of BB Seguridade (BBSE3) is yet to come, says BTG

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) was one of the positive highlights of the first half, with the share rising 30%.

After facing problems caused by Covid-19, the insurer improved the result and gained the trust of investors. And the best is yet to come, says BTG Pactual in a report sent to customers.

Look what the bank has to say about the papers.

5th place – 5 shares with dividends of up to 32.85% to invest in July, according to Terra

Terra Investimentos kept its recommended dividend portfolio unchanged for this month. Know what the broker indicates.

4th place – PETR4, PRIO3, RRRP3: Stocks plummet with oil fall; Is it still worth investing in 2022?

Oil was one of the highlights of the first half of 2022. Brent prices reached US$ 130 a barrel in March amid the unfolding of the war in Ukraine that culminated in the ban on imports of Russian fuel by the West.

Now, the situation seems to turn for the commodity, which starts the second half under considerable pressure due to concerns about a global recession.

Click here to find out if oil company stocks are still attractive to invest.

🏆 3rd place – IRB (IRBR3) and Via (VIIA3) are among the biggest short positions on the Exchange; see ranking

IRB (IRBR3) and Via (VIIA3), which have fallen by more than 60% in the stock market this year, are still among the biggest short positions on the stock exchange, according to a report released by XP Investimentos.

Understand what led to the fall in stocks.

🏆 2nd place – Dividends: Why is Vale (VALE3) the best stock to have in July, according to 20 analysts?

Vale (VALE3) is, for the third consecutive month, the favorite payer of dividends by market analysts. See more about the list of companies that pay their shareholders well.

🏆 1st place – How Eike Batista’s former OGX shot up 180% this year – and what to expect from the company

Former OGX of Eike Batista, Dommo Energia (DMMO3) leads this year the gains of the Brazilian stock exchange, considering not only the Ibovespa. The rise of the paper in the period is of more than 180%.

Find out if it’s a good idea to invest in the stock.

